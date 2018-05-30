autoevolution
 

Porsche Carrera GT Drifting Is the V10 Sound Video You'Ve Been Searching For

30 May 2018, 10:59 UTC ·
by
Browse the web in search of Porsche Carrera GT videos (why wouldn't you?) and you'll notice there are quite a few around. However, given the bewildering V10 scream of the retired Zuffenhausen halo car, one can never have too many hooning clips of the CGT. So here we are, bringing you one that has just been taken out of the editing over.
The stunt sees Porsche tuner Jean Pierre Kraemer taking the Carrera GT out on a track. And, as you can expect, he didn't cut the mid-engined delight any slack.

Of course, this resulted in the 612 hp naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V10 heart of the car fully unleashing its decibel furry. So the Formula One soundtrack (from the days before the painful downsizing we are currently dealing with) is strong, which means you should turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.

Keep in mind that, despite Zuffenahusen initially promising to bring 1,500 units of the supercar to the world, production ceased in 2006, with just 1,270 units having been born.

As for how much money one would need to add such a rear-wheel-drive icon to the collection nowadays, the actual price obviously varies depending on the mileage and condition of the car. However, a financial side of $1 million seems reasonable.

And while the Porsche-recognized tuner (remember when JP Kraemer was recently invited to "dissect" the 959?) was out on the track having private fun with the Carrera GT, we'll remind you that the German carmaker remains committed to natural aspiration.

Sure, most of the company's sportscar range has gone turbo, but, for instance, the atmospheric 911 GT3 and GT3 RS are about to be joined by the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spider, which will make their debuts later this year. In fact, the rumor mill talks about the pair being animatged by downtuned versions of the 4.0-liter motor that powers the Neunelfer mentioned above.

Porsche Carrera GT Porsche V10 cool
