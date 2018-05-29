Corvette Z06 vs. 2X Porsche 911 GT3 RS Nurburgring Chase Feels Right

One of the spiciest aspects of Nurburgring public sessions comes from the randomness of the encounters that take place during these adventures. And a fresh example of this comes from a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) stunt that took place earlier this week, which saw a pair of Porsche 911 GT3 RS beasts duking it out with a Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

5 photos



Now, the Rennsport badge means the flat-six wielders were born with the Green Hell genes, but what about the slab of America?



Well, the 'Vette we have here belongs to the C6 generation and it packs a few goodies on top of the Z06 go-fast layer that came from the factory. For one thing, its seven-liter V8 has been pushed to 590 hp, so the thing easily outmuscles its German opponents.



Of course, this is the Nordschleife we're talking about, so the handling bits are more important than a trip to the gym. Fortunately for the car, its owner likes to blitz the infamous German track on a regular basis, hence the special treatment mentioned above.



To be more precise, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 received a Bilstein MDS suspension, while it now talks to the road via Michelin Cup 2 rubber. In such scenarios, the driver mod also makes a huge difference and since the guy behind the wheel is a



The Z06 also serves as the camera car for the piece of footage documenting the Ring sandwich - the front camera focused on the 997-generation



And yes, the V8 soundtrack of the clip is every bit as glorious as you'd expect.



