Porsche Offering 911 GT2 RS Owners Free Wheel Sets as Compensation for Delay

A brand new PTS Brewster Green (non-metallic UNI; 22B) 991 GT2 RS has been delivered to one of our readers in Rotterdam, Netherlands recently. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. The owner also went for a few Porsche Exclusive CXX options, such as houndstooth seat inserts and the Porsche script on the rear wing done in White Gold to match the wheel finish. A note about the magnesium wheels. Porsche has recently confirmed to dealers in a letter stating that due to a production bottleneck from the supplier’s end resulting from a much higher than forecasted demand for the Weissach Package (GT2 RS), only the magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic are currently being delivered on schedule. All other finishes of the magnesium wheel (satin platinum, satin/gloss black, satin silver) are currently unavailable, hence those cars are currently being delivered with the equivalent finish of aluminum wheels from the standard GT2 RS. The proper magnesium wheels are expected to be delivered for affected cars from Q4 2018, and owners will be able to keep the aluminum wheels they originally received - free of charge. This explains why we have been seeing magnesium wheels still being delivered, but only in White Gold Metallic. The few magnesium wheels in other finishes we’ve also seen delivered were likely produced before the bottleneck led to this decision. With that in mind, many thanks to the owner for sharing with us photos of his brand new 2RS. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 28, 2018 at 5:19am PDT