Porsche Offering 911 GT2 RS Owners Free Wheel Sets as Compensation for Delay

As it turns out, Zuffenhausen was surprised by the demand for the Weissach Package and the magnesium wheels - until recently, the latter came as part of the W Pack, but the German started offering the two separately for the 2019 GT3 RS, while also announcing that the strategy would also cover the 2RS.Well, it seems that this surprise has led to the supplier of the wheels not being able to keep up with the demand. The info comes from an Instagram-based Porsche registry, which explains that the matter has been confirmed to dealers in a letter.Thus, only the White Gold Metallic magnesium wheels of the GT2 RS are currently delivered on schedule. As for the other finishes (Satin Platinum, Satin/Gloss Black, Satin Silver), owners who requested them received their cars with the corresponding finish for the aluminum wheels.This is done free of charge, with owners being able to keep the aluminum rims once their ordered magnesium units arrive, a move that's scheduled for the fourth quarter of the year.Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the scale-friendly Weissach Package is offered for $18,000, while the magnesium rolling goodies come at a price of $13,000.As far as the 991.2-gen 911 GT3 RS is concerned, the customer deliveries of the naturally aspirated monster have yet to kick off, even though cars have been spotted in the Porsche network.Oh, and if you're willing to check out a GT2 RS with the W Package and the magnesium wheels, the Instagram post below should serve the purpose just fine - you'll get to zoom in on a Brewster Green example with CCX options like the White Gold "Porsche" script for the rear wing and the houndstooth seat inserts.