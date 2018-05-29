Porsche 911 GT2 RS 145 MPH Nurburgring Slide Is a White-Knuckle Moment

Sure, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the king of the Nurburgring, thanks to its 6:47 lap time, which allows it to hold the production car lap record on the infamous German track. But actually blitzing the Ring in the 700 hp beast isn't as easy as it might seem.

And while the slide might not seem all that serious to an untrained eye, there are a few things to consider before jumping to conclusions. For one thing, the aficionado behind the wheel acted swiftly, countersteering to save the day.



When talking about rear-engined machines, such sideways moments can be enough to get one into trouble. And while we still don't know how the now-famous



Note that the man behind the wheel is a performance driving instructor, with the owner of the supercar riding shotgun - the latter was the one to take the adventure to YouTube.



Nevertheless, as the gearhead explains in the description of the video, the tire pressure wasn't exactly the one recommended by the German automotive producer.



To be more precise, while Porsche recommends that the hot rear tire pressure should sit at 2.3 bars, the example seen here had has its tires inflated to 2.8 bars, with this obviously decreasing grip.



However, if you'd like to see a complete Ring experience in the 700 hp monster, we'll remind you we've already



