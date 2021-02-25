Porsche 911 Turbo S Chromaflair Is How You Spend $99,000 on a Paint Job

Once a modern Porsche 911 generation reaches full maturity, something the current 992 has yet to achieve, it can bring together over twenty derivatives at a time (yes, the Carrera's RWD and AWD versions do count as separate models here). And one way of knowing what's what on the rear-engined scene is to add another layer of complexity and keep track of the latest optional goodies that land in the real world. Case in point with this 992 911 Turbo S, which, with all its extras, manages to double the starting price of a "standard" Turbo.

11 photos