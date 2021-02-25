Porsche 911 Turbo S Chromaflair Is How You Spend $99,000 on a Paint Job

Once a modern Porsche 911 generation reaches full maturity, something the current 992 has yet to achieve, it can bring together over twenty derivatives at a time (yes, the Carrera's RWD and AWD versions do count as separate models here). And one way of knowing what's what on the rear-engined scene is to add another layer of complexity and keep track of the latest optional goodies that land in the real world. Case in point with this 992 911 Turbo S, which, with all its extras, manages to double the starting price of a "standard" Turbo.
The Neunelfer we're feasting our eyes on recently landed in Illinois, USA. And there's no reason to check one's account balance in an attempt to take the $364,170 machine home, as the vehicle has already been spoken for.
So, with the Turbo S kicking off at $203,500, where did the difference go? We'll obviously start with the mesmerizing finish mentioned in the title, which means we might actually stop obsessing over the Lamborghini-borrowed paint of the 992 GT3 Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger recently showcased.
Opting for a paint job that costs as much as a base Carrera means you'll have to start by ticking the $12,830 Custom Color box we mentioned when discussing that GT3 (nope, we're still not over it). Then, you'll need to add $86,040 for the Chromaflair approach, which can currently be had by turning to the CXX bespoke line offered by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the company's personalization arm. Note that the Urban Bamboo flavor seen here is one of the five or so offered by the German carmaker.
The Chromaflair pigment, which has a wider spread in the car industry, is a multi-layer interference film including flakes that allow the paint and the coating to change color depending on where you view it from and how the light falls onto the surface. The flakes are one micrometer thick (about 50 times less than a human hair), consisting of an aluminum core surrounded by a glass-like layer. With the size of the latter controlling the change in color, the layer thickness needs to be controlled to within a few atoms.
Porsche Exchange, the dealer who brought this Turbo S to our attention, explains the real-world impact of the finish in the Instagram post below.
"As the person who worked his hardest to try to capture this color accurately, I am totally willing to admit that these pictures still do not do this color total justice. It’s truly something special that needs to be seen in person to be completely appreciated."
What about the remaining $60,000? Well, that is split between exterior options ranging from the Turbo S Exclusive Design wheels and the carbon fiber roof to the extended two-tone leather finish of the cabin, which comes with contrasting sticking (once again, via Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur).
Now, if you're willing to enjoy some extra Chromaflair eye candy, perhaps this 991.2 Python Green 911 Turbo S and this 991.2 Explosive Gold 911 GT2 RS can cater to your needs.
