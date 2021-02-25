1985 GMC Jimmy Restomod Is a 425-HP Fashion Statement on Wheels

GMC said goodbye to the Jimmy nameplate back in 1991 when it replaced it with the Yukon. It was just as well. The automaker initially called it the ‘Jimmy’ because it sounded similar to how Jeep was thought to be a longer pronunciation of GP.
The Jimmy, therefore, endured for two generations, and the one you’re looking at here is a second-gen 1985 model that now looks very little like the car it once was. That’s because it’s a restomod, featuring a refinished exterior, new interior, and various powertrain modifications that should translate really well to the road once you floor the throttle.
According to its Mecum ad, this classic SUV comes with a high-performance 454-ci (7.4L) V8 engine producing 425 HP. The unit also employs dual four-barrel carburetors, a front pulley system, Sanderson headers, Turbo 400 short shaft, and a polished stainless steel Magnaflow 2 ½ inch exhaust system, among a few other useful bits and pieces.
On the visual side of things, there are forged aluminum wheels, measuring 22-inches at the front and 24-inches at the rear, and Pirelli tires. Also noteworthy are the six-piston calipers with 14-inch drilled and slotted rotors, plus stainless-steel brake lines.
You’ve also noticed it sitting way closer to the road than any SUV should, and you can thank the adjustable coilover suspension for that. The ride should be pretty good though, just don’t expect it to feel sporty, other than in a straight line, of course.
As for the interior, it’s been completely refinished. We spot a brand-new dash pad and trim, new door panels, new carpets, as well as Dakota Custom gauges. Other available features include the power windows, power locks, power rear glass, and American Auto Wire harness.
Overall, this is a great-looking restomod, and in a few weeks from now, it will surely join some high-bidder at his or her new home.
