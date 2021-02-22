Porsche GT Boss Andreas Preuninger Shows 2022 911 GT3 in Lamborghini Color

Thanks to engineering delights such as the double-wishbone front suspension and uber-modern aerodynamics, as well as advances in terms of road tire technology, the 992 GT3 has proven it can blitz the Nürburgring in under seven minutes. Remarkably, it did that while keeping the naturally aspirated engine alive in this era of ever-stricter emission regulations; this is a feat that used to be reserved for all-out efforts such as the 918 Spyder until not that long ago.
But what about the times when you're not doing your best to impress the stopwatch but rather allowing yourself to be immersed in the overall experience, enjoying the car as a whole? Well, the newcomer has a few tricks for those situations, which, let's be honest, make up quite a large part of the ownership scenario.
Over the weekend, Preuninger, whom many refer to as "Mr. GT" as he has worked his magic on every GT car released after the original 996.1 GT3 came around in 1999, took to Instagram to share a few pics of the 2022 model with us.
Sure, we had all seen the Shark Blue launch color of the 992 GT3, but the example seen in this post, which, by the way, comes with the optional manual gearbox, is dressed in a little shade dubbed Azzuro Thetys Metallic, which, as die-hard Lamborghini fans will tell you, comes from Sant'Agata Bolognese.
So, how was it possible to dress up a Porsche in a Raging Bull color? Via the Paint-To-Sample (PTS) program, of course, with the extremely light blue shade having been offered in Porsches in the past. The PTS program makes for one of the most popular galaxies in the universe that is the list of Porsche optional extras.
And opting for a PTS hue, which is currently listed in the Porsche configurator under the "custom color" banner, works as follows: you can either choose from a range of pre-approved colors or submit a sample of your desire, potentially coming from a different carmaker or era.
Pick the second, and you'll have to pay double compared to the first, with the carmaker charging you for the feasibility test of the idiosyncratic hue - if the color passes, it then becomes available for other buyers. If not, there's a refund.An update for ordering custom colors
While the process described above sounds pretty straightforward, dressing up your Neunelfer in such fashion might be a bit more complicated in real life, but, as Preuninger mentioned in the comments section of the said post, the carmaker is working to change this.
As such, when Instagram user bearangel88 took to the comments section of the post to request a "more succinct and clear path for GT3 buyers", mentioning that the program has been burdened by certain issues in the U.S., Preuninger's reply came swiftly.
"That's why it is available almost for the start now, we listen!" the executive wrote.
We can only assume that the said trouble refers to the fact that ordering a custom color means a potential buyer can't be sure when the production interval for the bespoke colors would arrive (this is the update Preuninger seems to mention). Besides, multiple Porsche buyers and dealers have taken to various forums to explain that the delivery waiting times for such vehicles can climb well above twelve months. However, this isn't something unusual among customization jobs for high-end vehicles.
The logistics involved are complex, even though the carmaker has made efforts to streamline the process. As such, the job is handled by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the company's personalization division, which is based next to the 911 assembly line in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart.
Ordering such a color actually spreads past the look of a certain car, as it can bring the opportunity to be included among loyal customers who get to reserve a limited edition ahead of its official market launch.
When this article was published, the GT3 wasn't available in Porsche's U.S. configurator. And while you could spec yours using the German or the British market configurators, none of those listed the said custom color options. Nevertheless, based on the pricing for various recent 911s, you can expect this option to come with a base price of over $10,000.
Meanwhile, Preuninger also found the time to tease fellow Stuttgart automaker Mercedes-Benz in the final part of his post: "Who says silver arrows only come from the brand with the three pointed star?"
The reference involves MB capitalizing on the Silver Arrows nickname for its modern Formula One cars, though the moniker dates back to the 1930s race cars introduced by both Mercedes-Benz and Audi ancestor Auto Union. Obviously, the latter were designed by Ferdinand Porsche, the engineer behind the Porsche brand.
