Porsche 911 "The King" Shows Richard Petty NASCAR Work in Detailed Rendering

Custom work? We want it all, and we want it now; this seems to be the principle governing the contemporary aftermarket world, and social media is obviously one of the forces behind the accelerated efforts to personalize the velocity machines that grace our streets. Of course, the digital world also offers an alternative solution, which comes in the form of renderings such as this Porsche 911 portrait.
In this age when Porsche itself makes sure customers can have more options from the very launch of a special such as the 992 GT3, it's only natural for the rendering realm to offer crazy combos like this one. How else would you describe a 911 that's been taken down the customization route and then given a NASCAR twist?
The starting point for this work was the current 992 Porsche 911 Carrera (S), with the rear-engined coupe receiving a Rauh-Welt Begriff conversion. Come to think of it, now that Akira Nakai, the Japanese aficionado behind the RWB widebody specialist, is also working on water-cooler Neunelfers, such a virtual build seems a bit more plausible than in the past.
Heck, there might even be a method behind the madness of giving the RWB 992 a NASCAR makeover—the Porsche now features the kind of steelies you'd expect to see in the racing series, and we can say the same about those meaty slicks wrapped around them.
As for that connection, it has to do with the Blue livery of the machine. Sure, Karan Adivi, the digital artist who brought us the visual adventure, does label this as a coincidence in the description of the Instagram post below, and yet we can't help but think of the famous livery that saw Richard Petty grabbing tons of NASCAR laurels in over three decades of motorsport activity. Nicknamed The King, which explains the moniker we used in the title above, the American stock car racing driver climbed to the top of the podium on no less than 200 occasions.
And Petty did race a Porsche 911 back in the day, albeit without his usual top rankings. We're referring to the 1973-1974 International Race of Champions series. The first season of the American series saw 15 identical Porsche Carrera RSRs being manhandled by the best drivers fom Formula One, NASCAR, IndyCar, and Can-Am racing.
Oh, and since the Carrera models now come with a pair of turbos from the factory, one might argue that the rear bumper delete better allows the vehicle to showcase its forced induction, though the proposal appears to sport a single turbo conversion.
