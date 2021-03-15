RWD Porsche Taycan EPA Driving Range Estimated Between 200 and 225 Miles

Porsche’s most affordable Taycan comes with a single motor that drives the rear wheels for the princely price of $79,900 excluding destination charge and the federal tax credit. That kind of money further translates to 200 miles (322 kilometers) of EPA-rated driving range from a 79.2-kWh battery pack.
Customers can upgrade to 93.4 kWh as long as they add $5,780 to the tally, in which case the Taycan promises up to 225 miles (362 kilometers) between charges. Tesla offers considerably more range in the Model 3 and Model S for less money, but we shouldn’t forget how big of a difference there is between the build quality of a Porsche over a Model 3 or Model S.
Porsche’s website also lists independently tested range figures that are more optimistic than the numbers published by the Environmental Protection Agency. You can expect 252 and 282 miles (406 and 454 kilometers) according to Gardena, California-based independent research firm AMCI, the same guys who said that a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD beats the Ford F-250 Super Duty in the frame twist test.
What comes as a bit of a surprise is how close the EPA numbers of the RWD Taycan are to those of the dual-motor Taycan 4S. More specifically, we’re dealing with range differences of a single mile and two miles, respectively.
Regardless of the battery pack’s capacity, the rear-wheel-drive Taycan is good for 5.1 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour). The top speed is limited at 143 miles per hour (230 kilometers per hour), which is enough to get you into trouble even on Texas State Highway 130.
In addition to a four-door sedan and five-door shooting brake called Cross Turismo because of its crossover influences, the Taycan is expected to welcome two more body styles in the coming years. Product boss Stefan Weckbach said that Porsche is looking into additional product ideas on the J1 platform, which opens the door for a two-door coupe and a convertible.
The only drawback of the J1 is that it can’t be used for high-riding vehicles, which brings us to the all-new Premium Platform Electric. The upcoming Porsche Macan and Audi Q5 e-tron are understood to be the first Volkswagen Group vehicles to use this architecture.
