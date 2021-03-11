30-Year Owner, 1971 Porsche 911 Set Up for Racing Is No Garage Queen

The Porsche 911 classic is pretty much the car of my dreams, but I find it annoying that most well-looked-after examples out there have spent their lives as garage queens. Classic 911s are meant to be driven, like this track-prepped 911.
With 108,049 miles (173,888 km) on the odo, this 50-year-old 911 doesn't fall in the low-mileage category, but you can see that it's been driven like it's supposed to. The bodywork shows plenty of battle scars in the form of scratches and dings, and the chrome elements are weathered.
The same goes for the interior. There's plenty of tear and wear on the seats, dirt on the dashboard and on the floor, and the steering wheel needs a new cover. This 911 looks like it just got back from a 24-hour endurance race, and that's lovely. Oh, and it also features a roll cage as an aftermarket addition to the sports steering wheel.
Power comes from a 2.2-liter flat-six, an engine that Porsche offered in the 911 from 1969 to 1971. The ad says the powerplant "runs great with no smoke and plenty of power," but there's no word on output. There is a brief description at the top mentioning this is a 911T model, meaning this coupe was rated at 123 horsepower back in the day.
The transmission is described as original. The lack of a similar description for the engine could mean that it was swapped at some point. On top of that, this 911 packs several upgrades, including heavier-duty torsion bars and anti-sway bars. The exhaust pipes are larger than the usual 1971 911 outlets. All these upgrades were probably done by the current owner, who's been driving this car for 30 years.
Finally, the vintage yellow paint and the green stripes are not original. This car left the factory in Crystal Blue, and that's visible in the trunk and engine compartment.
Yes, this 911 is far from being an original, mint-condition example, but that's exactly what makes it special. It's a classic that has seen a lot of action at the track, a 911 you can throw around the circuit without having to worry that you might scratch the original paint or ding a perfectly restored example.
Of course, being a modded 911 means that it's not as expensive as a matching-numbers example. Classic 911s can cost well in excess of $50,000, but this one will fetch less than that. It's currently being auctioned off from Wyoming, and the highest bid is $27,000 as of this writing.
