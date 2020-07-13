Meet the Dymaxion, the 1933 Land-Air-Water Vehicle That Was Ahead of Its Time

2 Porsche 911 "Pinocchio" Is the Outlaw of Outlaws, Has Front-Mounted V8

Turbocharged 1975 Porsche 911 Carrera Outlaw is a Street-Legal Racecar

A large portion of old-school Porsche aficionados frown upon the ‘Outlaw’ movement when it comes to classic Neunelfers, no matter if the extra parts fitted on the cars are original or not. 25 photos



Starting life as a somewhat rare 1975 Porsche 911 Carrera, the model was the 29th unit built out of only 395 U.S.-spec 911s for that model year. It has had numerous upgrades over the course of its life since then, but the real transformation into the 911 Outlaw track car it is now happened about two decades ago.



The car was stripped down to the bare metal, got a set of widened steel fenders (no fiber glass there!) and received a turbocharged 3.3-liter flat-six from a 1989 Porsche 930, obviously paired with the legendary 5-speed G50 transmission and a limited-slip differential.



Thanks to various upgrades, including 964 cams and lifter, a rebuilt K27 turbo, a custom intercooler and Rarlyl8 Motorsports exhaust headers going into a Hooligan muffler, the engine develops over 350 horsepower.



The car was then painted in a gorgeous shade of Laser Red Metallic, with the package being completed by a set of fiberglass 964-style bumpers and skirts, a GT2-style rear wing and black headlights surrounds.



The Laser Red Metallic car now has a lightweight interior and rides on a set of 18-inch Fiske light-alloy wheels shod in Toyo Proxes R888 tires.



The lightweight interior comes with a pair of Recaro Pole Position racing seats with six-point harnesses, a bolt-on roll bar, short shift gear lever and a MOMO steering wheels. Since it’s essentially a road-legal track car, both the air conditioning system and the audio have been taken out for weight savings. The pedals and floor board are aluminum and the door panels are made from carbon fiber.



Since the car was built to be driven, there are some imperfections here and there, especially from hard racing more than once in the “One Lap of America” event, but everything appears to be in working order and the overall look is simply to die for.



The Outlaw 911 track car is currently listed The following G-Series 911 with a 930 Turbo engine and a host of various track-spec upgrades would probably have a hard time to convince a die-hard Porsche purist of its inherent awesomeness, but it certainly got us all hyped up.Starting life as a somewhat rare 1975 Porsche 911 Carrera, the model was the 29th unit built out of only 395 U.S.-spec 911s for that model year. It has had numerous upgrades over the course of its life since then, but the real transformation into the 911 Outlaw track car it is now happened about two decades ago.The car was stripped down to the bare metal, got a set of widened steel fenders (no fiber glass there!) and received a turbocharged 3.3-liter flat-six from a 1989 Porsche 930, obviously paired with the legendary 5-speed G50 transmission and a limited-slip differential.Thanks to various upgrades, including 964 cams and lifter, a rebuilt K27 turbo, a custom intercooler and Rarlyl8 Motorsports exhaust headers going into a Hooligan muffler, the engine develops over 350 horsepower.The car was then painted in a gorgeous shade of Laser Red Metallic, with the package being completed by a set of fiberglass 964-style bumpers and skirts, a GT2-style rear wing and black headlights surrounds.The Laser Red Metallic car now has a lightweight interior and rides on a set of 18-inch Fiske light-alloy wheels shod in Toyo Proxes R888 tires.The lightweight interior comes with a pair of Recaro Pole Position racing seats with six-point harnesses, a bolt-on roll bar, short shift gear lever and a MOMO steering wheels. Since it’s essentially a road-legal track car, both the air conditioning system and the audio have been taken out for weight savings. The pedals and floor board are aluminum and the door panels are made from carbon fiber.Since the car was built to be driven, there are some imperfections here and there, especially from hard racing more than once in the “One Lap of America” event, but everything appears to be in working order and the overall look is simply to die for.The Outlaw 911 track car is currently listed for sale in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, with the highest bid at the time of writing being close to $30,000.