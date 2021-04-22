4 Bill Nye The Science Guy Breaks Down the Tech of the Porsche Taycan

More on this:

Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0 Drifting Out of Underground Garage Is Smooth as Silk

Sure, drifting a brand spanking new Porsche 911 like the 992 GT3 is spectacular, but what about the classic models? You know, the ones from when the engine was further out the back than today, and the only assistance you could get was a side window wash at the gas station. Well, the adventure we have here, which seems to involve a 911 Carrera RS 3.0, is all about keeping the tail out. 5 photos



For one, the Carrera RS 3.0 is a homologation special many Porschephiles consider the ultimate Neunelfer, not least thanks to the purity of its driving experience. Introduced back in 1974, it replaced the



As you can imagine, the said status of the vehicle and its limited production number make it extremely valuable today: we're looking at a seven-figure vehicle here. To that end, we can't be certain if the example dancing in the clip is a genuine model or a replica, not that the latter version would take away any of the stunt's might.



Back in the day, horsepower numbers were nowhere close to the ones we get nowadays (the RS 3.0 had 230 PS/227 hp), and we can say the same about tire size—that partially explains the no-smoke-or-tire-mark magic going on here.



Carlifestyle, the Instagram label that brought the video to us, doesn't deliver any details about the adventure. Nevertheless, if you head over to the comments section you'll notice two main themes.



While plenty of aficionados reference the sliding scenes in Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift (Drift King), others talk about the Sainz family. That's because legendary rally driver Carlos Sainz returned to motorsport early last decade, grabbing wins in historic rallies using classic 911s, while his brother, Antonio Sainz, has raced a 911 Carrera RS 3.0 in the color of the vehicle we have here.



Oh, and the lack of power steering obviously isn't without its challenges, as you'll notice in the final part of the clip.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabe CarLifestyle (@carlifestyle) We're dealing with a rather dense video: while short, the clip shows the air-cooled icon making its way out of an underground lair while never driving straight for one moment.For one, the Carrera RS 3.0 is a homologation special many Porschephiles consider the ultimate Neunelfer, not least thanks to the purity of its driving experience. Introduced back in 1974, it replaced the Carrera RS 2.7 , with these icons pushing the 911 onto the racetrack at a time when the infamous 917 had to retire from GT racing due to regulations capping engine capacity at 3.0-liters.As you can imagine, the said status of the vehicle and its limited production number make it extremely valuable today: we're looking at a seven-figure vehicle here. To that end, we can't be certain if the example dancing in the clip is a genuine model or a replica, not that the latter version would take away any of the stunt's might.Back in the day, horsepower numbers were nowhere close to the ones we get nowadays (the RS 3.0 had 230 PS/227 hp), and we can say the same about tire size—that partially explains the no-smoke-or-tire-mark magic going on here.Carlifestyle, the Instagram label that brought the video to us, doesn't deliver any details about the adventure. Nevertheless, if you head over to the comments section you'll notice two main themes.While plenty of aficionados reference the sliding scenes in Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift (Drift King), others talk about the Sainz family. That's because legendary rally driver Carlos Sainz returned to motorsport early last decade, grabbing wins in historic rallies using classic 911s, while his brother, Antonio Sainz, has raced a 911 Carrera RS 3.0 in the color of the vehicle we have here.Oh, and the lack of power steering obviously isn't without its challenges, as you'll notice in the final part of the clip.