Bill Nye The Science Guy Breaks Down the Tech of the Porsche Taycan

After Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter rode down the Californian coast back in March in the all-electric Porsche Taycan, now our eyes and ears are blessed with a new YouTube series in which Bill Nye stars. The Science Guy himself breaks down how the EV's systems works.
It's safe to say that most of us know Bill Nye from his 90s TV show "Bill Nye the Science Guy" and his show on Netflix "Bill Nye Saves the World" that helped us understand how the world works from a scientific point of view, while also refuting myths and anti-scientific claims. What you might not know is that The Science Guy is also an EV lover, and a total fan of green energy.
Porsche boasts about how the Taycan's essence springs from its different system in comparison to other EVs. To explain how its mechanisms work in an easy and fun way to understand Porsche turned to the best fit for the task.
The company posted a five-part video series on its YouTube channel. While the videos are packed with information, they are all very short, thus perfect for anyone to understand what's going on. In the first video titled "Bill Nye Explains The Taycan," The Science Guy plunges into Taycan's two-speed transmission, the 800V battery that the EV uses, the regenerative braking system, the active aerodynamics, and more.
The videos were shot at the Porsche Experience Center near L.A. In addition to making great use of the circuit, Nye also set up a track demonstration to help explain how the kinetic energy can be converted into potential energy and then stored into a Taycan battery.
While the Taycan Turbo S relies on a two-speed transmission and packs enough power to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.6 seconds, its EPA-rated driving range isn't too great, with a range of a little over 200 miles (320 km). However, The Science Guy might boost things up for Porsche and encourage more people to venture on a $185,000 spending spree. After all, if Nye recommends it, it must be a pretty good EV.
Porsche boasts about how the Taycan's essence springs from its different system in comparison to other EVs. To explain how its mechanisms work in an easy and fun way to understand Porsche turned to the best fit for the task.
The company posted a five-part video series on its YouTube channel. While the videos are packed with information, they are all very short, thus perfect for anyone to understand what's going on. In the first video titled "Bill Nye Explains The Taycan," The Science Guy plunges into Taycan's two-speed transmission, the 800V battery that the EV uses, the regenerative braking system, the active aerodynamics, and more.
The videos were shot at the Porsche Experience Center near L.A. In addition to making great use of the circuit, Nye also set up a track demonstration to help explain how the kinetic energy can be converted into potential energy and then stored into a Taycan battery.
While the Taycan Turbo S relies on a two-speed transmission and packs enough power to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.6 seconds, its EPA-rated driving range isn't too great, with a range of a little over 200 miles (320 km). However, The Science Guy might boost things up for Porsche and encourage more people to venture on a $185,000 spending spree. After all, if Nye recommends it, it must be a pretty good EV.