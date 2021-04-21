Stanced Porsche 959 Wears CGI Rauh-Welt Widebody to Deliver Cool Supercar Vibes

With less than 350 units produced between 1986 and 1993, Group B rally car heritage, the world's fastest street-legal production car title in its pocket at the time of introduction, and herald of the AWD supercar age, it’s safe to say the Porsche 959 is a bit of a legend. Naturally, that paves the way for all sorts of interesting tributes.
Virtual artist Abimelec Arellano (a.k.a. abimelecdesign for his social media followers) decided it was time for his own pixel-infused homage and even opted for a twist. Instead of just dreaming about his own interpretation of the car that he says “revolutionized the supercar game with never-seen-before tech for a road car, and at one point was the fastest car around, period,” the 959 now morphs into a widebody monster due to one particular reason.
It’s because this Candy Blue Porsche 959 (with a bite-your-tongue crimson interior) also serves as a direct tribute to Akira Nakai, the Japanese founder of the car tuning company RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF (RWB). Yes, it’s the same outlet that focuses on classic Porsches that get widely infused with Euro and JDM elements to create a very distinct style.
In case anyone wondered how an RWB Porsche 959 might look, the answer to the question now comes in the form of an unofficial virtual derivation. It seems to properly tick all the right boxes, with a wide and low stance that scrapes the pavement while looking almost as broad as it is long. The huge dish-style wheels are obviously modified Rotiform BM1s and get neatly covered by equally massive fender flares.
By the way, although no CGI shots are provided with the dark-red interior, the burgundy shade clearly befits the image adopted by the project. Also, there’s no word on the heart and soul powering this widebody menace. Still, we can easily imagine that with proper TLC, any 2.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six would still do the trick for the 959 to once more exhibit supercar-levels of performance. Back in the day, it was good for 444 hp and took the Porsche to speeds of up to 339 kph (211 mph).
