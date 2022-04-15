Poo Bear Splashes on Ferrari SF90 Spider, It’s a White Wonderland

It’s not every day that you buy a new car, but, when you do, you want it to be special and different from what everyone else has. That's what singer-songwriter Poo Bear must have thought when he bought himself a white Ferrari SF90 Spider.
Jason Paul Douglas Boyd, better known by his stage name Poo Bear, has decided to splash on a Ferrari SF90 Spider.
So, he contacted Alex Vega from The Auto Firm to help him out. The dealership delivered, and the result is a white convertible with a black interior, as we can see in the pictures on the dealership's official Instagram account.
Poo Bear also took it to Instagram to share a video of himself driving with his wife, Ashley Joi Sadler, in the passenger's seat, after showing his daughters getting acquainted with the convertible.
Ferrari introduced the SF90 Stradale in 2019 and, not long after, in November 2020, unveiled the convertible version. The hypercar comes with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which works alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter V8 puts out 769 horsepower on its own and, with the help of the three motors, provides the model with a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps).
Energy is stored in a 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, which drives with zero emissions for a distance of up to 26 kilometers (16 mi). The hypercar can sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
With all these figures, the SF90 Spider has an estimated starting price of $558,000, but that doesn’t seem to pose an issue for Poo Bear, who has a net worth of around $79 million.
Poo Bear is most famous for his collaborations with Justin Bieber. The songwriter helped co-write many of Bieber’s hits, including “Where Are U Now,” “What Do You Mean,” and “Despacito (Remix),” and has also worked on Usher’s “Caught Up,” off his album Confessions.
So, he contacted Alex Vega from The Auto Firm to help him out. The dealership delivered, and the result is a white convertible with a black interior, as we can see in the pictures on the dealership's official Instagram account.
Poo Bear also took it to Instagram to share a video of himself driving with his wife, Ashley Joi Sadler, in the passenger's seat, after showing his daughters getting acquainted with the convertible.
Ferrari introduced the SF90 Stradale in 2019 and, not long after, in November 2020, unveiled the convertible version. The hypercar comes with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which works alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter V8 puts out 769 horsepower on its own and, with the help of the three motors, provides the model with a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps).
Energy is stored in a 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, which drives with zero emissions for a distance of up to 26 kilometers (16 mi). The hypercar can sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
With all these figures, the SF90 Spider has an estimated starting price of $558,000, but that doesn’t seem to pose an issue for Poo Bear, who has a net worth of around $79 million.
Poo Bear is most famous for his collaborations with Justin Bieber. The songwriter helped co-write many of Bieber’s hits, including “Where Are U Now,” “What Do You Mean,” and “Despacito (Remix),” and has also worked on Usher’s “Caught Up,” off his album Confessions.