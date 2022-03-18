Rosalia Updates the Wheels on Her Custom Ford F-150 Raptor, Satin Black With Pink Interior

Spanish singer Rosalia’s satin black Ford F-150 Raptor is now ready to do what it’s meant to do: offer a pleasant driving experience on any kind of terrain... While still looking great.
Today, March 18, Rosalia has just released her latest album, “Motomami,” and, to celebrate it, she treated herself (or her pickup truck, actually) to new wheels.
The Spanish singer, who is currently dating fellow artist Rauw Alejandro, has worked with The Auto Firm for the project. The dealership, located in Miami, Florida, seems to be the top choice for reggaeton singers from Central and South America, who opt for its services whenever they need. One of the latest people to opt for their services was Anuel, who gifted his girlfriend Yailin a Bentley Bentayga.
And now, Rosalia opted to work with the auto shop for her pickup truck. Rosalia, 28, is the proud owner of a custom Ford F-150 Raptor, which comes with a satin black exterior. The interior couldn’t be more different than the imposing exterior, because it features light pink leather seats, and pink detailing all over, including the roof and part of the steering wheel. And that is definitely a combination you don’t see very often in a Ford pickup truck.
The brand introduced its third generation of the F-150 Raptor in 2021, and Rosalia took delivery of it in May, before it was available on the market.
When it comes to the specifics, it’s powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine which sends power to all wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission. The power unit delivers 450 horsepower (456 ps) with EcoBoost at 5,850 rpm, and a maximum torque of 510 lb-ft (690 Nm).
The latest change to it includes changing the wheels, adding the newest models from Avorza, the AVT72 two-piece welded Forged Wheels, which also come in full black.
It’s definitely the best way to celebrate an album release.
