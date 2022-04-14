It Doesn't Get Any Cooler Than Usher Getting Out of a Private Helicopter in New York

Usher has just taken it to social media to share how he arrived in New York, and it doesn’t get cooler than this. The R&B singer landed in the Big Apple in a private, luxurious helicopter at sunset.
One might think that Usher’s latest post on social media looks like a professional photoshoot, but the R&B singer was just being himself. Granted, with the VIP treatment in a luxurious private helicopter and with amazing lighting after deboarding the helicopter at sunset.
Captioned: “A New York minute, Empire State of mind,” the post shows the “Yeah” singer walking away from the helicopter as if he was walking on a catwalk.
Usher had previously shared he was traveling to New York from Atlanta, and he did so in a Bell 407 private helicopter.
The four-blade aircraft comes with a Rolls Royce 250-C47B turboshaft engine, which develops 650 horsepower, according to Flightaware. Thanks to its powerful engine, the helicopter can reach a maximum speed of 140 knots (160 mph/ 260 kph) and a cruise speed of 133 knots (153 mph/ 246 kph), giving it a range of 324 nautical miles (373 mi/ 600 km).
Inside, there’s enough space for eight people, comprising one pilot, one additional space in the cockpit, and six passengers in the main cabin. The Bell 407 has a length of 41 ft 8 in (12.70 m) and a height of 11 ft 8 in (3.56 m).
The “Love in this Club” artist arrived at Rockefeller Center ahead of the opening night of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace on April 15, with whom Usher partnered up to create a skating rink for everyone. The event, which encompasses the world of roller skating, will include several community events, merch, lessons, and performances from artists like Usher or will.i.am.
And Usher proved he can definitely make an entrance, even if it’s just for his social media.
