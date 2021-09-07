5 Zoe Saldana Drives Her Audi Q7 to the Studio

Zoe Saldana Jokes About Possible Fast and Furious Role From Inside a Ferrari SF90 Spider

Zoe Saldana has done a lot of big franchises, like Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek, or Avatar. Now she hints that she’s ready for another one: Fast and Furious. 6 photos



“Breaking news. We’re going to be in the next Fast and Furious. Massimo and io,” Zoe jokes as Massimo repeats the joke with her. “Alla grande,” Massimo adds, which translates to “fantastic.”



The Avatar actress is currently in Italy after having attended the premiere of the film The Hand of God at the Venice International Film Festival in the European country.



Zoe Saldana has an impressive background in action acting. She starred in several Marvel movies, with a main character in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but she also starred as Uhura in the Star Trek movies. She is also a part of the Avatar world, which has four sequels on the way from blockbuster director James Cameron.



Now Zoe might have joked about her participation in the



Fans already seemed excited over the idea, flooding her Instagram comment section with congratulations, sharing that they wish the news were true.



There is little information about the new Fast and Furious movie, but what we do know is that it will be divided into two parts, with the first one to hit theaters in April 2023, and the second in February 2024.



So far, there has been no official confirmation that Zoe will be a part of the upcoming Fast and Furious.



