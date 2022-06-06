Pontiac GTO “The Judge” Pickup Comes From Imagination Land to Reshuffle Reality

The original, first-generation Pontiac GTO is often viewed as the spark that ignited America’s muscle car revolution, but you should never judge a sports car by what others say – just have your opinion substantiated on certain principles.
Over in the real world, underlaying them – as far as classic automobiles are concerned, at least – is easy: just take one for a spin and then decide for yourself if the legions of fans, plus the specialists, were correct or not. Usually, they are. But what happens if someone wants to put dynamite under the pre-ordained matter of passenger cars?
Such is the case with Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to imagine wonderful new ways of improving our pickup truck dreams, sometimes with an accent on vintage style. Over the past weekend, for example, he dabbled across the land of imagination with a trio of hot pickup trucks.
One was a modern version of the 1980s Jeep Comanche SporTruck adapted for the Maverick and Santa Cruz unibody compact pickup truck times, but the other was decidedly a General Motors couple. This is because, in addition to his ongoing Single/Extended Cab contemporary off-road/sport truck series, this pixel master does not forget this virtual space is the place for his “photoshop’d 80s & 90s classics.”
And being a major G-body fan and a proud owner of a 1986 Buick Regal T-type can only mean one thing: GMs are a borderline obsession. So much so that his vintage-style pickup truck series of models that never were and never will now include no less than three versions of a hypothetical, old-school Pontiac pickup truck.
Alongside the first one that looked like a 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix restomod if the model was a pickup truck instead of a full-size line of cars, now there is also a crimson Pontiac P-1500 (a tribute to the 1990s, by the fourth generation Chevy C/K10 Silverado looks of it), as well as a Pontiac “The Judge” Pickup with the legendary GTO face. So, which one is your CGI cup of tea?
