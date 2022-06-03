Virtual Nissan 370Z Nismo Adopts an Electrifying Kona Stance on Split Headlights

Sometimes, our worst fears become reality. That also happens within the automotive industry – irrespective of the fact that we are dealing with the real world or the virtual realm.
In the real world, Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs are becoming more subtle than Ingolstadt-based creations. Plus, BMWs not only play with double coffin grilles that sometimes look like a pig’s snot but also have their headlights split into separate elements. And those were just a couple of examples from the premium stratosphere.
Over across the virtual automotive artist realm, only imagination is the limit to what pixel masters can achieve. So, a few of them like to attract attention – for right and wrong reasons – by way of outrageous CGI mashups where two (or more) vehicles blend in their design cues in wonderful or abominable ways.
Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has a prolific imagination when it comes to such mashups. Thus, we are going to let you be the judge of the most recent one – a tuned Nissan 370Z Nismo that developed a sudden case of the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift.
It seems the pixel master has returned to quirky mashup ways after gracing us with a couple of believable transformations in the form of a C8 Corvette Z06 x SL 65 AMG widebody coupe or a Toyota MR2 Spyder revived out of a GR Supra and a McLaren supercar. Now, the latest ideas have to do with stuff like a Liberty Walk Lambo Murcielago Mercedes SLR McLaren and a bunch of other JDM-influenced “things” (they are all tucked in the gallery).
Naturally, this Kona Electric Nismo stands low but proudest among them, though it might not be for all the right reasons. Anyway, we are just going to understand if this mashup is not everyone’s cup of tea – even if the tuning package seems more than complete while sporting a slammed attitude, the right camber, and cool aftermarket wheels.
