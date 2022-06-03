Rowdy Twin-Turbo Widebody C7 Corvette Seeks Batman’s Daily Driver CGI Position

Ever since it officially debuted back in July 2019, the entire automotive sports car planet seems to have revolved solely around the C8 mid-engine iteration of “America’s sports car,” both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Alas, that does not mean there is no love for prior iterations, especially among virtual automotive artists who easily understand that obsessively focusing on a single Corvette generation leaves an entire world of unexplored opportunities. Plus, among all the pricing-related shocking news surrounding the contemporary C8, people might start reconsidering the desirability of front-engined siblings, all over again.
And that could be valid especially when trying to build an untamed custom project, even if only virtually. The automotive artist & designer better known as refined_auto_works on social media has (more than) a little bit of CGI love for the C7 version of “America's sports car.” The last of the front-engine wonders (model years 2014-2019) is the only digital project currently showcased in the pixel master’s Instagram feed but at least it does not have the atmosphere of a shaky first try.
Instead, it looks exactly as the channel’s name suggests: raw (refined_auto_works turns into “RAW” as an acronym), and fully untamed. The CGI expert has deployed every trick in the automotive digital content creator’s playbook and then some more, all the while learning and experiencing the virtual 3D environment. In the end, the result is more than satisfactory for anyone who would like to stand out in any Chevy crowd.
So, the highlights include a humongous carbon fiber-sprinkled widebody aerodynamic kit riddled with springy winglets and anchored in motorsport by way of a huge, T-shaped rear wing. Then, we need to check out the protruding twin-turbo V8 engine assembly and imagine what ear-deafening sound those angled exhaust pipes might produce… while air flows freely through the rear “skirt” tucked in between them!
Also, there is ample color choice – including a version where this crazy C7 would easily put down its resume for the position of Batman’s daily driver!
