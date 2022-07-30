autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 
Polish-Styled One-of-One Audi Is the Perfect Cure for Hypercar Hype
If Darth Vader were to go on a holiday road trip, he would take the wheel of this menace. Audi did a great job with the RS E-Tron GT, both on looks and brawn, but even the best deserve improvement. Or so it would appear, seeing how such an Audi morphs from German engineering masterpiece to Sin City prowler. Put the blame on Maxton Design from Poland for giving you this worship-worthy one-off.

Polish-Styled One-of-One Audi Is the Perfect Cure for Hypercar Hype

Home > News > Coverstory
30 Jul 2022, 19:07 UTC ·
2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design2022 RS E-Tron GT by Maxton Design
“Hello! You are on the official website of Maxton Design - manufacturer of aerodynamics components.” That is the welcoming pop-up message on the Polish enterprise’s page. Full Stop. Because they can do so much more than just producing drag-reducing car body elements. What they’ve done to one Audi is downright sacrilegiously irresistible.

And it’s not just the styling that drops jaws: the EV also sports air suspension that makes it creep to the road. That’s low, even for a car that shoots from stop to jail-time speed in under three seconds. I know you’re going to say that Audi’s official claim puts the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time at 3.3 seconds. Germanically accurate as it may be, the testing team measured THEIR RS E-Tron GT. The car in our story is… well, a completely different story. It would beat its factory sibling by almost half a second if they were to go head-to-head. Maybe the aerodynamic works of the Poles pay off in the short run too.

Right now, this Audi is one-of-a-kind, with its bespoke complete body kit and rear diffuser, charcoal satin wrap, K&W Springs, and suspension mentioned above. Speaking of which, check the second video to catch a glimpse of how low the car can sit – and drive – thanks to the adjustments of its ride height. Its almost law-breaking good-looking profile imbues it with the perfect wish-upon-a-star status that only a few automobiles can claim.

Performance-wise, the Audi is the antinome of all-show-and-no-go. Two electric motors with a total raw power of 510 KW and a 612lb-ft/830Nm of torque propel this missile to an eyebrow-raising speed of 155 mph / 250 kph. Errr... what?! I know; I said the same thing when I first read it… But do know that the top speed is abruptly chopped off by the limiter. Otherwise, there is no telling what this thunderbolt-eating Audi RS E-Tron GT would achieve with the limiter temporarily out of service. The self-acclaimed owner-measured 2.85 seconds it took this car to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a complete stop is hypercar blasphemy. For a five-seater with grown-ups’ legroom in the back, that becomes Startrek time. You could drive around in it for 293 miles - 472 km – before stopping next to a socket. That is near as makes no difference irrelevant in a car that could serve as the perfect Uber drive to the dark side.

Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

EV Audi RS e-tron gt design Audi RS electric electric vehicle
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories