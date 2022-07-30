Polish-Styled One-of-One Audi Is the Perfect Cure for Hypercar Hype

“Hello! You are on the official website of Maxton Design - manufacturer of aerodynamics components.” That is the welcoming pop-up message on the Polish enterprise’s page. Full Stop. Because they can do so much more than just producing drag-reducing car body elements. What they’ve done to one Audi is downright sacrilegiously irresistible.
And it’s not just the styling that drops jaws: the EV also sports air suspension that makes it creep to the road. That’s low, even for a car that shoots from stop to jail-time speed in under three seconds. I know you’re going to say that Audi’s official claim puts the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time at 3.3 seconds. Germanically accurate as it may be, the testing team measured THEIR RS E-Tron GT. The car in our story is… well, a completely different story. It would beat its factory sibling by almost half a second if they were to go head-to-head. Maybe the aerodynamic works of the Poles pay off in the short run too.
Right now, this Audi is one-of-a-kind, with its bespoke complete body kit and rear diffuser, charcoal satin wrap, K&W Springs, and suspension mentioned above. Speaking of which, check the second video to catch a glimpse of how low the car can sit – and drive – thanks to the adjustments of its ride height. Its almost law-breaking good-looking profile imbues it with the perfect wish-upon-a-star status that only a few automobiles can claim.
Performance-wise, the Audi is the antinome of all-show-and-no-go. Two electric motors with a total raw power of 510 KW and a 612lb-ft/830Nm of torque propel this missile to an eyebrow-raising speed of 155 mph / 250 kph. Errr... what?! I know; I said the same thing when I first read it… But do know that the top speed is abruptly chopped off by the limiter. Otherwise, there is no telling what this thunderbolt-eating Audi RS E-Tron GT would achieve with the limiter temporarily out of service. The self-acclaimed owner-measured 2.85 seconds it took this car to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a complete stop is hypercar blasphemy. For a five-seater with grown-ups’ legroom in the back, that becomes Startrek time. You could drive around in it for 293 miles - 472 km – before stopping next to a socket. That is near as makes no difference irrelevant in a car that could serve as the perfect Uber drive to the dark side.
