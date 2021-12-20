Slammed Audi e-tron GT Tries to Digitally Intergrade As a Wingless DTM Widebody

Right now, Audi has a remarkably interesting racing brand image. It’s still well versed in all things European but can start appealing to the American side as well. All thanks to its new Ken Block partnership. And perhaps the JDM drift niche, as well. But how about the DTM tradition?
Only time will tell if Ken Block’s signing with Audi has the makings of another wild and epic association. We can at least agree that it was the logical way forward after he previously went JDM with Subaru and had its American fill alongside Ford.
But not everyone might feel happy about Audi’s decision to revive the Group B Quattro rally legend as Ken Block's new S1 Hoonitron. Even if it’s bloody fantastic. Or perhaps the modernization just gave them ideas about additional motorsport involvement.
No matter the case, at least one virtual artist might have remembered his previous racing ideas because of the new toy. Case in point. Hugo Silva, the pixel master better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, has recalled an older (incomplete) project from memory and decided to give it another impulse. A DTM - Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters - one.
Probably just to make sure no one accuses him of not thinking forward, his DTM-inspired entry into the Audi world has nothing to do with the A4 DTM of lore. Instead, the all-new and fully sustainable e-tron GT sedan got the chance to shine like a rising EV star. An exaggerated one, that tried – and failed – to subtly morph into a slammed, widebody aftermarket hero.
Frankly, we don’t mind the “fiasco,” because this aggressive stance is all the e-tron GT really needed to stand out in any Porsche Taycan Turbo S/Tesla Model S Plaid crowd. Showing up at an EV gathering dressed up with lots of carbon fiber would make it the soul of the party, for sure. Unfortunately, just like the artist’s own AER-01 concept wheels, everything else is also mere wishful thinking.
But not everyone might feel happy about Audi’s decision to revive the Group B Quattro rally legend as Ken Block's new S1 Hoonitron. Even if it’s bloody fantastic. Or perhaps the modernization just gave them ideas about additional motorsport involvement.
No matter the case, at least one virtual artist might have remembered his previous racing ideas because of the new toy. Case in point. Hugo Silva, the pixel master better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, has recalled an older (incomplete) project from memory and decided to give it another impulse. A DTM - Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters - one.
Probably just to make sure no one accuses him of not thinking forward, his DTM-inspired entry into the Audi world has nothing to do with the A4 DTM of lore. Instead, the all-new and fully sustainable e-tron GT sedan got the chance to shine like a rising EV star. An exaggerated one, that tried – and failed – to subtly morph into a slammed, widebody aftermarket hero.
Frankly, we don’t mind the “fiasco,” because this aggressive stance is all the e-tron GT really needed to stand out in any Porsche Taycan Turbo S/Tesla Model S Plaid crowd. Showing up at an EV gathering dressed up with lots of carbon fiber would make it the soul of the party, for sure. Unfortunately, just like the artist’s own AER-01 concept wheels, everything else is also mere wishful thinking.