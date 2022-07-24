A Very Affordable Toyota Takes On a Limping Rolls-Royce, Both Get Slammed by a Maybach

A very affordable Toyota takes on a limping Rolls-Royce, and both get slammed by a Maybach. What’s the best over 15-year-old V12 getaway car? There are many fast options, but if one were to make a quick exit while not giving up on luxury, then the choices are limited. And, surprisingly, not as expensive as we might be inclined to assume. Enter Japan and Germany (why is there always a battle between these two countries when it comes down to “the best car in the world” business?)

8 photos