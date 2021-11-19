2022 Audi Q5 e-tron Revealed, It Shares Roots With Volkswagen ID.6

China will be the only country in the world where the new Audi Q5 e-tron will be sold. As you probably already know by now if you followed the topic here on autoevolution, this new EV has nothing to do with the regular Q5.
Instead, the Audi Q5 e-tron is based on Volkswagen ID.6's platform. The German marque has decided to maintain a visual link with the Q4 e-tron, which is why you might view the crossover as a larger version of the former. The design is not surprising overall, as our spy photographers have already revealed this model to us.
Those of you who remember the Audi Concept Shanghai, showcased this April, might recall some shapes featured on this model. The Q5 e-tron will be built by the joint venture established by VW with SAIC, and it is the second model that is co-developed with the German group's Chinese partners.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, the new Audi Q5 e-tron is available in a three-row, seven-seat configuration. The German marque will also offer it in a six-seat configuration, where the second row features individual seats instead of a conventional bench.
Two versions of the Audi Q5 e-tron will be offered, in the 40 and the 50 versions. The latter will come with all-wheel drive, while the former only will only be available with rear-wheel drive. Both share an 83.4-kWh battery.
The top-of-the-line model will come with up to 302 horsepower, while the e-tron 40 will will get 201 horsepower. If those specs seem familiar, that is due to the platform that is employed here, the MEB.
Customers who want a more affordable model can opt for the Audi Q5 e-tron 35, which will be available at a later date with a smaller battery, which has a 55-kWh capacity, along with less power. Those clients would have to settle for 177 horsepower from their electric Audi crossover with rear-wheel drive.
Those of you who remember the Audi Concept Shanghai, showcased this April, might recall some shapes featured on this model. The Q5 e-tron will be built by the joint venture established by VW with SAIC, and it is the second model that is co-developed with the German group's Chinese partners.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, the new Audi Q5 e-tron is available in a three-row, seven-seat configuration. The German marque will also offer it in a six-seat configuration, where the second row features individual seats instead of a conventional bench.
Two versions of the Audi Q5 e-tron will be offered, in the 40 and the 50 versions. The latter will come with all-wheel drive, while the former only will only be available with rear-wheel drive. Both share an 83.4-kWh battery.
The top-of-the-line model will come with up to 302 horsepower, while the e-tron 40 will will get 201 horsepower. If those specs seem familiar, that is due to the platform that is employed here, the MEB.
Customers who want a more affordable model can opt for the Audi Q5 e-tron 35, which will be available at a later date with a smaller battery, which has a 55-kWh capacity, along with less power. Those clients would have to settle for 177 horsepower from their electric Audi crossover with rear-wheel drive.