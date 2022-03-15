Phantom R1200 Concept Might Take Camaro Into Mid-Engine CGI Hypercar Territory

Are we not supposed to discuss yet again the world of sales hurt the contemporary Chevy Camaro lies in? Especially now that an S650 Ford Mustang is finally almost underway, and the Challenger rocks the U.S. sports car market.
Not to mention the sixth-generation Camaro has also been bogged down internally. Of course, it is no one’s fault the reinvented, mid-engine Chevy Corvette became so popular both with critics and the general audience. Not to mention way more successful than even GM anticipated.
So, the rumor mill has been discussing novel ways that Chevy might ensure the continuation of the legendary nameplate. Most agree that a battery-powered full EV is the logical way forward, complete with Ultium goodies. And that is not all, since the next iteration might split into a sedan and crossover SUV family. Well, not everyone agrees with that. At least from the digital standpoint.
The virtual artist better known as Carmstyledesign on social media again has a slightly different project than what we are CGI used to from his YT/Insta reel. But he did come back to passenger car ideas after a quick Kenworth super-truck imagination jump. Now, there is also a hypercar twist to his concept car design.
Dubbed “Phantom R1200,” this might act as a standalone virtual project without any problems if not for a little issue. The front end – especially the headlights – seems directly inspired by the current Chevy Camaro. Of course, now this wishful thinking hypercar (we presume the numerals stand for engine power) is something that plays in a completely different league compared to the pony/muscle car.
But it is not as outrageous as it may seem, at least not for the virtual realm. Just imagine. If General Motors dared to let Team Corvette revolutionize the powertrain setup, why not take the next Camaro and dial everything up to mid-engine eleven? That is just wishful thinking, we know, but still entertaining. Just picture the grin on a Camaro hypercar owner’s face when passing a 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 with this...
