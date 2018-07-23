Peugeot 508 GT to Get Plug-in Hybrid AWD System With 300 PS

Even though sales of the 508 will begin in September 2018, Peugeot is already working on the performance-oriented version of the D-segment sedan. Underpinned by the EMP2 vehicle architecture, the 508 will welcome the GT in 2019, boasting 300 ponies from a turbocharged 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder and an electric motor.
The engine sits at the front and drives the front axle with an estimated 200 PS (197 horsepower). The electric drive unit, meanwhile, is connected to the rear axle, thus providing the 508 GT with all-wheel drive and the drivetrain with an additional 100 PS (99 horsepower). A lithium-ion battery located beneath the floor of the trunk is expected to enable an electric driving range of 50 kilometers (31 miles) according to the WLTP test cycle.
Autocar suggests the 508 GT is plug-in hybrid because Groupe PSA already uses this setup in the DS 7 Crossback and Citroen C5 Aircross. The internal combustion engine is also assisted by “a starter/generator motor” which should improve efficiency in stop-and-go traffic.
Citing an insider, the British motoring publication reports that Peugeot chose to store the battery under the trunk floor so that the plug-in hybrid system doesn’t have an impact on cargo capacity or cabin practicality. Likely to come with the eight-speed automatic transmission we know from ICE-only versions of the 508, the 508 GT will be available both as a sedan and station wagon.
In the long run, all the brands within Groupe PSA will embrace electrification to a lesser or greater extent. All-electric models are planned for the near future, with the 208 and Corsa confirmed to rock down to Electric Avenue starting from 2019.
The 208 and Corsa in electric attire are based on the e-CMP platform, which Groupe PSA says that it’s been designed for a driving range of up to 450 kilometers (280 miles) on a full charge. Both subcompact hatchback models are confirmed to come with a 50-kWh battery, which weighs 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and takes up 200 liters (7 cubic feet) of the available space.
