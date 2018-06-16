autoevolution
 

Peugeot 508 Shooting Brake Is Your 1/10 Price Ferrari

16 Jun 2018, 19:47 UTC ·
by
Forget about a successor to the 407 Coupe. If Peugeot ever wants to get together with a big design house and produce something cool, we want a shooting brake.
And not one of those five-door shooting brakes like the CLS and CLA, which are just glorified lifestyle wagons. No, we want an impractical but sexy three-door body like the one we see here.

We fell in love with the new 508, thanks to its frameless doors and sexy proportions. Judging by the interest shown in the comparison review with the Audi A4, you guys did too.

So I'm probably not alone in saying that this rendering looks fantastic. You've got those long, barely interrupted lines, that flowing roof, and the tiger-claw Peugeot taillights. Who knew French cars could be so manly?! Good job, X-Tomi Design.

Speaking of being manly, we're not sure what a shooting brake is for, considering that killing animals is generally frowned upon. I guess you could fill this car with stuffed animals and food for the nearest orphanage.

And when it's time to unwind, surfing equipment can fit in the back. Probably a 2-meter mattress too, but you could never say that in a modern car commercial. Why is it baby safety is a thing every carmaker does but not baby-making? I mean, they don't just appear out of thin air.

In any case, a 3-door 508 Shooting Brake would probably cost no more than €35,000 which is about a tenth of what you'd pay for the Ferrari GTC4Lusso. And do you get a tenth of the power? No, Peugeot can give you a 225 horsepower turbo.

That won't win too many drag races, but it's not embarrassing either. It's strange how they're one of the few European automakers that don't have a powerful 2-liter. But they stayed away from emissions scandals too, and that's more important with the surfing, donating crowd.
