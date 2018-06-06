New Rocket Design Burns Itself to Generate Thrust

Peugeot 508 SW Debuts With 225 HP and Shooting Brake Looks

Just as we expected, Peugeot's little Twitter teaser turned out to be the all-new 508 SW. It's a car that has almost the same visual impact as the regular 508, combined with a whole lot more practicality. 11 photos



The first hint of change is borrowed directly from the 508 "sedan," and that's frameless doors. It's something you won't find on a VW Passat or Ford Mondeo, and it places the French car ahead of the Arteon Shooting Brake that Volkswagen is working on.



Peugeot hasn't sacrificed practicality on the altar of design, but you will probably notice how the side windows taper towards the end of the car. The side is classy, with a discreet crease running all the way to the taillights, which are borrowed from the 4-door model.



However, "Peugeot" lettering and a concave surface at the bottom of the trunk set the 508 SW apart. We can't help but feel that this is the wrong color for what is essentially an attention-grabbing car.



The engine range is pretty much the same. Gasoline fans will get two versions of the firm's 1.6-liter turbo with either 180 or 225 HP . The latter is the most powerful in the range and exclusive to the 508 SW GT model.



Diesels start with the 1.5-liter making 130 HP, which is the only engine available with a manual gearbox. A 2.0-liter offers either 160 or 180 HP, not to mention up to 400 Nm of torque. The 8-speed automatic from Aisin sends power to the front wheels.



Inside the sheet metal, the SW is the same as regular 508. It's got a 12.3-inch digital dash sitting on top of the dash, as well as a 10-inch infotainment system. Stand-out features include the octagonal steering wheel, airplane-style toggles and the red leather of the GT model.