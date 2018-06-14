New Peugeot 508 Takes on Audi A4 in French-German Comparison

HP

Though some might disagree, the A4 is described here as a benchmark for the German sedans in this segment, referring to the to build quality and attention to detail. Thankfully, even though the reviewers are French, national pride doesn't play a part in their video.What's the conclusion? That Peugeot has made huge strides regarding quality and design, but it's still not on par with German luxury brands. A big chunk of the video talks about the interior design of the 508, and for a good reason.Everything feels special, from the airplane-style toggle to the frameless doors. However, due to the shape of the dash and everything being black on this GT-Line trim, it feels claustrophobic.While both cars have a digital dashboard, the Peugeot's is free, while Audi's is easier to read and has more functions. Legroom and especially headroom favors the A4, due to the coupe-like design of the new 508. The cars are equal for trunk space, but the hatchback opening of the French model is more practical.Following the anti-diesel trend, both testers are powered by turbocharged gasoline engines, which look close on paper. However, Audi's 2.0 TFSI feels more flexible and refined thanks to the extra 70 Nm of torque. Peugeot claws some of the lost grown back with the engaging steering and good suspension setup.The gearboxes each have strengths and weaknesses. The 7-speed twin-clutch used by Audi is lightning-quick when driving aggressively but feels jerky around town, while the 8-speed auto in the 508 is slow.As for the cost, the 508 PureTech 180 starts at €34,600 while the A4 with the 190engine is available from €37,680. Obviously, Peugeots aren't going to keep their value as well, but you do get more tech for less money, which is something to think about.