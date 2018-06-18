NASA Flies Ikhana Drone in U.S. Controlled Air Space Without Chase Plane

Hero Construction Workers Catch Car Thieves in Movie-Like Chase

The video was shot by nurse Daniel Sanchez, who tells the Daily Mail that he was just getting off the train in Bristol Temple Meads when he noticed some commotion outside. He realized something bad was happening and decided to take out his phone to film it, just in case police needed some kind of evidence later.It turns out, the police intervention wasn’t even necessary. Bristol, it seems, is flush with construction workers ready to jump to your aide at a moment’s notice. Call them everyday heroes, because that’s what they are.The video shows two young men apparently stealing a blue Peugeot 206. The Mail says that they were joyriders, most likely. Or better said, wannabe joyriders, because they didn’t get too far with the car they wanted to steal.You can see one builder approach the car by the passenger side and reach inside through the window. That’s when he managed to pull the keys from the ignition, prompting what could only be described as one desperate dash for freedom on part of the thieves.One by one, they get out of the car and try and make a run for it – hilariously, the car is still moving down the street at this point. The thieves realize they’re now surrounded by builders from all sides, so it’s not like they have too many options. In the end, they’re both caught, with one of them being brought back to the scene of the crime with his hands behind his back by one builder.“I left the scene after that but they caught one of them and I guess they called the police,” Sanchez explains. “I could see some ladies saying thank you to the workers for what they did. I decided to film because just in case something serious or dangerous happened I could have the proof to send it to the police.”In a world in which too many bystanders refuse to become involved in situations like this , fearing bodily harm or worse, it’s amazing to see these builders leave everything else aside to save the day.