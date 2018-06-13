Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

More on this:

Opel to Develop Next-Gen Four-Cylinder Gasoline Engines for PSA

When PSA took control over Opel in August last year, it also acquired control over the German company’s Rüsselsheim Engineering Center, one of the biggest R&D hubs for the automotive industry in Europe. 11 photos



The next generation of four-cylinder gasoline engines that would make their way into future Citroen, DS,



Adding North America to the list is in line with plans announced earlier this year by PSA. According to the French, the Citroen and Peugeot brands would be making a comeback to the U.S. decades after it left in 1991.



It did so because at the time it experienced plummeting sales caused by a range of car models that was not at all appealing to the American public.



The fact that in recent year PSA became Europe's second-largest carmaker makes it confident that its ten year U.S. re-entry plan will pay off.



The engine currently being developed is to be part of the lineup of hybrids that the five brands would be launching. Opel says the new engine family would be optimized for operation in combination with electric motors. The new breed of powertrain would be joining the PureTech turbo currently in use.



“Rüsselsheim already had global responsibility for engine development when we were still part of GM," said in a statement Christian Müller, Opel’s engineering manager.



