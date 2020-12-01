Pandem Nissan GT-R R33 Widebody Shows Minimalist Design, Smooth Wing

This December brings brilliant news for those who adore widebody machines, a community that seems to be continually expanding. And that's because we can now talk about a Pandem kit for the R33-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R, with the development recently showcased in rendering form.
Japanese aftermarket developer Tra Kyoto, who is behind the Pandem and Rocket Bunny labels, constantly delivers pixel previews like the one we have here.
One might wonder why the company, whose U.S. popularity seems to be on the rise, has chosen this moment. After all, its fans had only recently seen the fresh Pandem C8 Corvette widebody landing on Californian asphalt, so no help seemed to be required in the engagement department.
Well, we have to keep in mind that, back in January this year, the first Japanese domestic market R33 Skyline GT-Rs turned 25 years old, which made the toy legal to import in America as per the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards exemption.
Compared to its predecessor, the R32, the machine we're discussing is larger and heavier, so perhaps this is why the new WB kit appears to be slightly smoother than the one developed for the older model (we have to judge this in terms of the Pandem world - have you seen that 'Vette?).
Sure, the overfenders, with their visible rivets, are still large enough to turn heads, but the integration seems to have been taken one step further. Perhaps the most interesting part of the widebody approach comes from the way in which the arches of the said added fenders stand out as if this was a factory design.
We must also mention the side skirt extensions, as well as the front lip, while the icing on this custom cake comes from the rear wing, which looks like it was shaped by air flowing over the vehicle at high speed.
The pricing for the package, which can also fit the non-GT-R R33 Skyline, hasn't been announced at this point. However, we can turn to the said R32 package for clues on this, with the development, which is made from fiber-reinforced polymer, costing just under $6,000 - rear wing included.
Until further info arrives, you can check out the aero goodies in the Instagram posts below, which come from company founder Kei Miura.
