Widebody Toyota Supra by SARD Is the King of Quirky

If you find yourself in the position of choosing a widebody kit for the MkV Toyota Supra these days, you might be in a lot of trouble. Even since last year, the aftermarket offer for the Japanese sports car has been on the rise, and the number of options might just be overwhelming. Well, here we are with a new one, and the reason we're bringing this to your attention is the fact it certainly stands out.
This package is developed by SARD, a Japanese tuning company and racing team specialized in making fast Toyotas go even faster. The styling cues seen here show a strong 90s aroma, reminding us of the MkIV Supra's rise as a tuning star.
Whether you feel this kit adds to the quirkiness of the new Supra's design or you're prepared to embrace the old-school take, one thing is clear: we're dealing with a dramatic transformation.
As such, both ends of the coupe have been completely remastered: up front, the new look seems to make the machine look like it's always up for a trip to the end of the speedometer. As for the back, the not-that-large wing seems to go well with the bold apron.
When it comes to the overfenders and the relatively flat side skirt extensions and door elements, these are a nod to the company's motorsport activities.
WB kit aside, SARD also offers a host of other spices for the Toyota's tech side. The list of goodies consists of 20-inch wheels concealing Alcon-supplied front brakes (6-piston calipers and 380mm/14.96-inch rotors), stabilizer bars, as well as underbody and engine compartment bracing.
Of course, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six has also been massaged. So, thanks to upgrades covering the turbo (supplied by BorgWarner), the exhaust (titanium muffler and high-flow catalytic converters), and the ECU, the unit now delivers a nicely rounded 500 hp.
Oh, and yes, those air intakes on the hood are functional, so the upgraded motor can stay cool and handle all the social media trolling related to its otherwise impressive Bavarian nature.
Whether you feel this kit adds to the quirkiness of the new Supra's design or you're prepared to embrace the old-school take, one thing is clear: we're dealing with a dramatic transformation.
As such, both ends of the coupe have been completely remastered: up front, the new look seems to make the machine look like it's always up for a trip to the end of the speedometer. As for the back, the not-that-large wing seems to go well with the bold apron.
When it comes to the overfenders and the relatively flat side skirt extensions and door elements, these are a nod to the company's motorsport activities.
WB kit aside, SARD also offers a host of other spices for the Toyota's tech side. The list of goodies consists of 20-inch wheels concealing Alcon-supplied front brakes (6-piston calipers and 380mm/14.96-inch rotors), stabilizer bars, as well as underbody and engine compartment bracing.
Of course, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six has also been massaged. So, thanks to upgrades covering the turbo (supplied by BorgWarner), the exhaust (titanium muffler and high-flow catalytic converters), and the ECU, the unit now delivers a nicely rounded 500 hp.
Oh, and yes, those air intakes on the hood are functional, so the upgraded motor can stay cool and handle all the social media trolling related to its otherwise impressive Bavarian nature.