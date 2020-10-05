More on this:

1000 HP Toyota Supra Drag Races LS7-Powered VW Passat With 8-to-1 Exhaust

“World’s Most Rowdy Passat” - we almost forgot this thing existed. Thankfully, Hoonigan organized the perfect drag race to highlight Tanner Foust's old LS7-swapped Volkswagen drift car. 4 photos



The LS7 V8 under the hood makes between 850 and 900 horsepower and delivers a unique muscle car soundtrack via the 8-into-1 exhaust. That alone should tell you not to mess with it, in case the race-spec exterior wasn't enough of a clue.



Like most rallycross or drift specials that require a lot of high-end work, the custom Passat was built by



Migrating from front-wheel-drive family sedan to rear-driven racer required a lot of cutting and welding. Other than the lights, it probably doesn't share any major components with a Volkswagen.



Of course, this wouldn't be a typical Hoonigan drag race video if the Mk IV Toyota Supra was completely normal; who wants to see that? The legendary Japanese sports car from the 1990s is known for insane power outputs, this one offering a perfectly reasonable 1,000 horsepower.



A Supra with more power than its rival is usually enough to win the race. But the Passat still has a couple of aces up its fenders, namely the fact that it's about 900 lbs lighter and the 4-speed dog box gearbox versus the manual in the Toyota.



So, some guys random Supra versus one of the most famous race car drivers in the world with an expensive project Passat - who do you think is going to win?



Volkswagen as a car company isn't known for the most exotic, high-powered cars. However, its motorsport projects are always interesting, putting wasabi twists on vanilla cars you'd typically only want as a rental or lease. Such is the case with the Passat, which is normally a shy mid-size sedan but found extra motivation in some good old American muscle.The LS7 V8 under the hood makes between 850 and 900 horsepower and delivers a unique muscle car soundtrack via the 8-into-1 exhaust. That alone should tell you not to mess with it, in case the race-spec exterior wasn't enough of a clue.Like most rallycross or drift specials that require a lot of high-end work, the custom Passat was built by Papadakis Racing . The LS7 itself is a 7.3-liter (450 ci) crate engine that produces 700 hp by itself but can have a 200 hp boost of nitrous.Migrating from front-wheel-drive family sedan to rear-driven racer required a lot of cutting and welding. Other than the lights, it probably doesn't share any major components with a Volkswagen.Of course, this wouldn't be a typical Hoonigan drag race video if the Mk IV Toyota Supra was completely normal; who wants to see that? The legendary Japanese sports car from the 1990s is known for insane power outputs, this one offering a perfectly reasonable 1,000 horsepower.A Supra with more power than its rival is usually enough to win the race. But the Passat still has a couple of aces up its fenders, namely the fact that it's about 900 lbs lighter and the 4-speed dog box gearbox versus the manual in the Toyota.So, some guys random Supra versus one of the most famous race car drivers in the world with an expensive project Passat - who do you think is going to win?