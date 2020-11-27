Chevrolet Chevelle SS "Big Daddy" Flexes Supercharged Muscle

These days, we're bombarded with renderings and some of these are more special than others. Well, we are now dealing with a pixel portrait of a Chevrolet Chevelle SS that easily stands out and there are multiple reasons for that.
For starters, we're dealing with a 1967 example, the final model year for the first generation of the model. And since most enthusiasts seem to favor the Gen II, it's lovely to see the original receiving attention.
Even so, this model year features the Coke bottle shape that had been introduced for the 1966MY, while sporting new wraparound taillights, as well as a host of added safety features.
Sometimes, less is more and the hole in the hood of this Chevelle SS is the perfect example of this - the car has lost some metal in order to gain a supercharger, with both the blower and its hat being on display here.
The stance of the muscle car is downright savage and it all starts with the minimalist approach for the widebody, with the fender flares allowing us to take a good look at the massive wheel and tire package - we can talk about Turbofan-style wheel covers, with these being a trend among real-world builders nowadays.
Perhaps the most striking visual transformation comes from the way in which the classic chrome bumpers meet the newly gained lower aero of the Chevy, so here's a round of applause for Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist responsible for the stunt.
It's also worth mentioning that the marriage between the retro light clusters and the LED inside them tech delivers a somewhat similar effect.
And while many projects of the sort feature side skirt extensions, these are replaced by rather subtle side pipes for this pixel proposal. Heck, it seems that the better-safe-than-sorry roll cage has been integrated just as neatly, as zooming in on the images we have here reveals.
Even so, this model year features the Coke bottle shape that had been introduced for the 1966MY, while sporting new wraparound taillights, as well as a host of added safety features.
Sometimes, less is more and the hole in the hood of this Chevelle SS is the perfect example of this - the car has lost some metal in order to gain a supercharger, with both the blower and its hat being on display here.
The stance of the muscle car is downright savage and it all starts with the minimalist approach for the widebody, with the fender flares allowing us to take a good look at the massive wheel and tire package - we can talk about Turbofan-style wheel covers, with these being a trend among real-world builders nowadays.
Perhaps the most striking visual transformation comes from the way in which the classic chrome bumpers meet the newly gained lower aero of the Chevy, so here's a round of applause for Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist responsible for the stunt.
It's also worth mentioning that the marriage between the retro light clusters and the LED inside them tech delivers a somewhat similar effect.
And while many projects of the sort feature side skirt extensions, these are replaced by rather subtle side pipes for this pixel proposal. Heck, it seems that the better-safe-than-sorry roll cage has been integrated just as neatly, as zooming in on the images we have here reveals.