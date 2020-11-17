Pandem C8 Corvette Widebody Is a Show Shocker

Would you look at those angular overfenders adorning this C8 Corvette! We first discussed the strong emotions generator that is the Pandem widebody kit for the mid-engined 'Vette in September and the time has now come to check out the first build of the sort.
While the WB package comes from Japanese developer Tra Kioto, the project sitting before us has been completed by California-based developer LT Motor Werks for an enthusiast named Alex Lawn.
The rear wing, which looks like it was shaped by air itself, might just be the dominant piece here. And while opinions on this aftermarket cake's icing will obviously be split, one thing is clear: we're dealing with a shocker, the type of aero development a car person either loves or hates.
Nowadays, a widebody kit alone won't cut it - heck, the Pandem C8 kit was mixed with air suspension allowing the car to "touch" the road from the first renderings showcasing the development.
And while the wheels, which mix basic-looking six-spoke centers with generous lips, come from LD97 Forged, the rubber was supplied by Toyo Tires.
What about the pricing of the Pandem kit? Well, you can have the full party for about 12 percent of a C8's starting price (think: $7,000). As for the individual elements, the list goes as follows: front lip ($1,000), side skirt extensions ($1,200), front fenders ($1,800), rear fenders ($1,800) and, of course, the wing ($1,200).
We'll no doubt see more Pandem hardware landing on C8 Corvettes in the future, but this is one hell of an icebreaker. Meanwhile, aftermarket specialists who focus on the tech side are working to crack the code of the LT2 6.2-liter V8's ECU. And, once that happens, the multitude of twin-turbo kits, some of which have already been installed, can be put to proper use, so that widebody approach is backed up with a trip to the gym.
