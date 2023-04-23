Palmer Johnson's Hull "#7" Is Now Up for Grabs: Kjos Is the Perfect Billionaire Retreat

Yachts continue to stand as the perfect symbol that you've "made it" in this world. Well, if you've got a few million put to the side, the Kjos is your answer. Maybe you're just here to daydream about living it up on what I consider a floating man cave. Then the Kjos is your answer yet again.
Folks, Kjos is a 120 ft (36.5 m) sports yacht designed and crafted by two of the biggest names in the industry, Palmer Johnson and Nuvolari & Lenard. Well, guess what? It's now up for sale for a cool €6.5 million ($7.2 million), so we're going to take a dive into the sort of lifestyle you can lead with something like this. Hand on to your lifesavers because this one is a bit different from your typical floating castle.
Now, if you've heard of these two crews before, you have some idea as to what to expect. If you don't, this one will be a real treat because Kjos is a bit different from the other 120 SportYachts that Palmer Johnson crafts. How? Well, this unit is a semi-custom version and is "Hull number seven" of all the 120s ever built, and also the youngest. It was crafted in 2009 but saw an extensive refit from 2018 to 2020. The latter results in the ambiance and styling we find in the image gallery.
To kick things off with the Kjos, let's explore a tad of the exterior styling we see. After all, the exterior of a superyacht, or any other boat, for that matter, is the visual statement you make to the world. Well, if there's one thing we can notice the moment we lay eyes on this beauty, it's the essence of speed. The very shape of the hull and its superstructure is the kind we find on vessels designed to go fast. How fast? In the case of Kjos, 26 knots (30 mph/49 kph) is the top speed. Other 120 SportYacht units can reach 28 knots (32 mph/51 kph), according to Palmer Johnson.
Well, their expertise can be seen all over the vessel, but outdoors, I want to start with the very top of Kjos. It's here that we find a magical forward-facing lounge bed sitting atop the ship and right behind it, another space for lounging and dining. This is probably where you'll find me most often. One deck lower, and the exterior is tattered with even more areas to just sit back, enjoy a mimosa, and soak up some sun while laughing it up with your best buddies. All these spaces are also signaled by red furnishings.
Another area I found most alluring is the beach club. Why? Simply because it actually exists. Not all vessels of this size and speed are built with such a diving platform, and the fact that Kjos has one will be sure to prove invaluable to its future owner. Maybe that's you. Just think of the shindigs you can have all over this ship. And all that's just some of the exterior.
Once we step inside Kjos, more of the Nuvolari & Lenard touch can be spotted. As I strolled through its interior rooms and halls, what I can remark about Kjos is its clean-cut simplicity. This, in no way, means a lack of style or luxury. For example, rooms are crafted with a heavy use of wood panels and veneers, while LED lighting creates a warm ambiance, only to be sustained by the sun's rays in areas with windows. With fine leather, marble, glass, and semiprecious metals, the interior is complete.
Finally, I need to point out that Kjos, although a sleek and slightly smaller superyacht than average, still can house several water toys and a tender. Since there are two sea bobs, a Manta e-foil, the tender, and a few others, you won't need to bring anything along except an inflatable raft to float around on as you sip the bubbly.
Now, take everything we talked about, wrap it up into one neat daydreaming moment, and enjoy the life that Kjos has to offer. Better yet, get in touch with Northrop & Johnson, the broker for this multi-million-dollar deal, and experience the real thing. No matter how you look at it, you'll be experiencing a piece of yachting history – Hull #7 and all - and a right to kick back worry-free.
Speed aside, the exterior is designed with yet another aspect in mind, the finest living. If you've heard of Nuvolari & Lenard, then you have some idea as to what to expect from Kjos. If you don't, feast your eyes upon the works of one of the industry's most renowned teams. I'm sure you've heard of the Alfa Nero, Lady M, and countless others. They even built a ship currently known as Project Solar (AKA Black Pearl), where the name of the game is solar propulsion.
