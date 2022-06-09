Original 1972 Dodge Charger Has Had Enough, Wants a Better Life

Dodge manufactured just a little over 75,500 Chargers for the model year 1972, and those who wanted a rare version could just go for a Rallye equipped with a 440 big-block.
Only some 600 Chargers ended up rolling off the assembly lines with the Rallye package and this particular engine under the hood, and it goes without saying that finding one today isn’t easy or affordable.
This 1972 Dodge Charger that seller tyrone2009jena has recently published on eBay isn’t really that rare, though it could still become a genuine head-turning machine once it gets back to a mint condition.
As you can easily tell from the photos, this Charger has most likely been sitting for a very long time, but even so, it’s far from becoming a rust bucket. This is clearly good news for anyone planning a full restoration, though on the other hand, it’s pretty obvious this isn’t by any means going to be an easy project.
The challenging side appears to be saving the interior, as everything in the cabin looks to be in a very rough shape. Restoring the seats, for instance, is unlikely to be possible anymore.
The floors must be replaced completely, but of course, this isn’t necessarily surprising. And just to be sure, don’t forget to check out the trunk pan as well, as this is most often the part that’s quickly invaded by rust if the car isn’t moving for a very long time.
The seller claims the car is still original, and the matching-numbers engine is a 318 (5.2-liter) whose current health is unknown. But of course, you should be able to figure out everything about this Charger with a visual inspection, so make sure you pay it a visit in Lubbock, Texas, before committing to a purchase.
As far as the price is concerned, the bidding is currently underway, with the top offer now at $150. Of course, a reserve is also in place, and it hasn’t been triggered just yet.
This 1972 Dodge Charger that seller tyrone2009jena has recently published on eBay isn’t really that rare, though it could still become a genuine head-turning machine once it gets back to a mint condition.
As you can easily tell from the photos, this Charger has most likely been sitting for a very long time, but even so, it’s far from becoming a rust bucket. This is clearly good news for anyone planning a full restoration, though on the other hand, it’s pretty obvious this isn’t by any means going to be an easy project.
The challenging side appears to be saving the interior, as everything in the cabin looks to be in a very rough shape. Restoring the seats, for instance, is unlikely to be possible anymore.
The floors must be replaced completely, but of course, this isn’t necessarily surprising. And just to be sure, don’t forget to check out the trunk pan as well, as this is most often the part that’s quickly invaded by rust if the car isn’t moving for a very long time.
The seller claims the car is still original, and the matching-numbers engine is a 318 (5.2-liter) whose current health is unknown. But of course, you should be able to figure out everything about this Charger with a visual inspection, so make sure you pay it a visit in Lubbock, Texas, before committing to a purchase.
As far as the price is concerned, the bidding is currently underway, with the top offer now at $150. Of course, a reserve is also in place, and it hasn’t been triggered just yet.