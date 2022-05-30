Challenger Redeye Drags Supercharged Mustang GT, Hellcat, Charger, They're Close

Created as a close successor for Dodge’s mighty Demon, the SRT Redeye filled the void by heavily upgrading the usual Hellcat up to 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm). Then, it proceeded to stomp over the competition, or at least that’s what it wanted to do.
Naturally, fans of rival nameplates did not stand idle. So, even if the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 still does not live up to the same pony count level, that does not mean the aftermarket world cannot do something about it, even when starting from the lower 5.0-liter Mustang GT base. So, here’s a casual, blue example of the idea.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared (on May 29th, 2022) an enticing feature centered around a hulking green Mopar hero, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye that went down to Orlando Speed World for a little bit of green quarter-mile affairs. Once there, it did not get down to business alone, of course.
Instead, a blue (it’s a Blue Oval, after all) Ford Mustang GT equipped with a Roush supercharger – according to the description – tried to exert dragstrip muscle car supremacy over the green Redeye… and failed. Following the initial 9.6s to 9.79s loss, the driver probably called for a rematch – and it was promptly attributed from the 0:40 mark. Alas, it was more of the same: 9.61s versus 9.8s, and Mopar fans can rejoice for taking down their archenemy on this occasion.
However, we all know that sibling rivalry is always a factor when feisty nameplates are involved, so a black Challenger Hellcat tried to impress the green monster with a stunning photo finish. In the end, it dazzled the audience but not its rival, narrowly missing victory with a 9.68s pass to Redeye’s 9.66s run. Well, perhaps green on green is better? We have that, as well, in the form of a Hellcat Charger, from the 2:05 mark…
