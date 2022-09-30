One-of-699 Honda S2000 CR With 6,000 Miles on It Sold for $125,000

The car, the myth, the legend, the Honda S2000 Club Racer was just sold for more than triple its initial price in 2008. The model didn't run for long and was unfortunately discontinued in 2009, in the wake of the financial crisis that shook the entire world. Only 699 Club Racers ever got produced, which makes this an extremely rare vehicle.
Today we’re taking a look at a 2008 S2000 CR model with only 6,000 miles (9,656 kilometers) on its odometer. It’s practically brand new, and the price tag is there to remind us of that. Another thing that makes this model special is that it was produced in Japan but made for the United States.
Under the hood, there’s a 2.2-liter VTEC inline-four F22C1 engine capable of producing 237 horsepower (240 ps) and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm) of torque. Nothing earth-shattering, but quite respectable. In charge of propelling the car forward by way of its rear wheels is a six-speed manual transmission.
Also, if you want to make it lighter, you can remove its 46 lbs. (21 kg) sound and air conditioning systems, together with its 99 lbs. (45 kg) hardtop. It’s the middle of fall now, so what would you do with an AC system anyway? I am kidding, of course, never take that thing out.
This S2000 CR is finished in Apex Blue Pearl, which does quite nice, especially in contrast with its black removable hardtop. It also has 17” alloy wheels, xenon headlight, AC, of course, a rear chassis brace, and anti-roll bars, among other Club Racer features that set it apart from the base S2000. It also comes equipped with the original Bridgestone Potenza RE070 215/45R17 front and 255/40R17 rear tires. And they haven’t seen a lot of pavement either.
There are the usual CR seats on board, covered in black Alcantara with yellow elements that can also be found on the steering wheel, door panels, and shift boot.
The car does look to be in pristine condition, but that price tag still stings a little bit. Unless the buyer is ultra-rich and, at the end of the day, this buy was nothing more than chump change.
