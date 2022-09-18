This Could Have Been the S2000 Replacement If Honda Decided to Build It

On September 9, Car and Driver came up with pictures of a mysterious sports car Honda could be developing as a new electric two-seater with striking looks. The vehicle looked so modern few would believe it was a concept developed in 2012, as a reader would later clarify. The Honda Sport was supposed to replace the S2000. Based on Car and Driver images, we asked the rendering artist João Kleber Amaral to imagine what a production version would look like, and here it is, in three different colors.

21 photos