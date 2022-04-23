"Holy Grail" 2009 Honda S2000 CR With 123 Mi on the Odo Sells for Record Money

This 123-mile 2009 Honda S2000 CR just sold for $200,000 at an auction. What a day this is! It feels like just a couple of years ago we were looking at these cars being sold for under $20,000! Now, look at it go for ten times as much! One thing’s for sure: this is a special car that commanded a special price.
Don’t get excited yet. If you have an S2000 of your own, wait a minute or two before deciding to list it for sale. Here’s this one’s story. It may help you put things into perspective.
It feels like just yesterday you’d be able to buy an S2000 for a little under $20,000. While this might still be true for some driven or modified examples, this one that was sold for the record price of $200,000 is as pristine as possible. Somehow the original owner managed to keep it intact and in perfect shape over the years. Everything works and looks brand-new, even though the vehicle is 13 years old.
Moreover, this S2000 is a Club Racer (CR) model. Only 700 were made in total for the U.S. market, which means the sporty vehicle is not at all common. It also comes with a black removable hardtop, some aerodynamic extras like the rear wing and the front spoiler, an improved brace for the rear part of the chassis, stiffer suspension, better steering, and anti-roll bars. According to the description on BaT, the car has only 123 miles on the odometer and no change has ever been done to it. It’s powered by the same 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine that’s paired with a six-speed manual.
With the added interest brought by those passionate about the Japanese auto culture and those that spent a lot of time with video games in the early 2000s, this Rio Yellow Honda S2000 has just revived the entire Honda community. Everyone will once again talk about the pre-2009 recession Honda dynamics. Comments are already flowing from auction watchers that said this result is “insane,” while others congratulated the new owner for adding this model to his already impressive collection.
Besides being a fine example, we should also consider the fact that it’s been rumored Honda will bring a next-generation S2000 in 2024. Nothing’s confirmed for now, so don’t jump on the bandwagon just yet.
The Honda S2000 was made entirely in Japan and had a sticker price of $37,300 in 2018 in the U.S. Out of the 700 made, all but one reached the owners. That one model is still unaccounted for.
This auctioned one was originally sold for an MSRP of $37,795 back in 2009.
The previous record was sitting at $122,500. That money was paid for a 5,500-mile 2008 Honda S2000 CR.
At the end of the day, this is a cool-looking roadster that keeps the Honda bloodline going. It's a true modern classic. We should be glad that internal combustion engine vehicles are still of interest to customers. This particular car may not ever be driven, but at least it will have a home where others will be able to enjoy its presence. Still, the price could be interpreted as being a little over the top, but the market is never wrong, is it?
Now, we can’t help but wonder: what’s the next car that will break records? Share your thoughts with us!
