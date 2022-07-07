One-Mile 1990 Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy Would Look Right at Home in a Museum

This thing won’t be setting any lap records on the Mountain Course, but it could potentially steal your heart.
Even though Honda’s GB500 Tourist Trophy is nothing to write home about in terms of power output, it’s got to be one of the sexiest production cafe racers in existence! The motorcycle’s handsome styling is a nod to the British twins that used to race at the Isle of Man TT back in the day, but its anatomy features a single-cam thumper instead of a two-cylinder engine with pushrod-operated valves.
People praised the GB500’s lightweight construction and nimble handling, which totally made up for the lack of outright power. Cradled inside its framework is an air-cooled 498cc single-cylinder mill with four valves, 8.9:1 compression, and a round-slide 42 mm (1.7 inches) Keihin carburetor. Joined by a five-speed transmission and a wet clutch, this little devil can spawn up to 38 crank-measured ponies at 7,000 rpm.
As we descend on the rev range, we encounter a peak torque output figure of 26 pound-feet (35 Nm). The oomph is sent to the rear 18-inch D.I.D wheel by means of a chain final drive, and it can translate into a respectable top speed of 108 mph (174 kph). Honda’s head-turner weighs in at just 359 pounds (163 kg) dry, meaning that it’s extremely agile around the twisties.
Suspension-related activities are the responsibility of 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks and dual progressive shock absorbers with preload adjustability. Braking is accomplished through a drilled rotor and a two-piston caliper at the front, along with a traditional drum unit at the other end.
The spotless Tourist Trophy pictured in these photos is a 1990 model whose odometer reads precisely 1.3 miles (two kilometers). If you’d like to try your luck at snatching this gemstone, then feel free to check it out on Bring a Trailer by tomorrow afternoon (July 8) because it’s in urgent need of a new home! Before you get too excited, keep in mind that you’ll need north of $11k to surpass the highest bid submitted thus far.
