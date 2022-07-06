Restored 1975 Norton Commando 850 Features Matching Numbers and a Ton of Upgrades

As you can probably see, there are plenty of things to talk about here, so let us dive straight in.
Although this 1975 Norton Commando 850 reads more than 19k miles on the clock, a comprehensive makeover performed by the previous owner made it look as if it rode a tenth of that distance. During the restoration process, the English treasure saw its framework, fuel tank, and side panels cloaked in fresh paint while the saddle was reupholstered using black vinyl.
The motorcycle’s headlight may look stock at first, but it actually carries LED internals for improved visibility. A replacement handlebar takes pride of place in the cockpit, wearing youthful rubber grips, premium switchgear, and chromed mirrors. As far as suspension goes, Norton’s antique beauty flaunts refurbished forks up front and new shock absorbers at the other end.
Improved stopping power is made possible thanks to reconditioned brake calipers, hydraulic lines, and a fresher rear master cylinder. This Commando 850 was also blessed with an all-encompassing powertrain overhaul, receiving a Boyer Bransden electronic ignition, Isolastic rubber mounts, and a modern starter motor, as well as new valves, piston rings, and gaskets. Lastly, you’ll find a shiny aftermarket exhaust replacing the OEM pipework.
What brings the ‘75 MY relic to life is an air-cooled 828cc parallel-twin mill with two valves per cylinder and 51 horses on tap. To reach the rear 19-inch wheel, this force travels through a four-speed transmission and a chain final drive. The whole operation lets the Commando hit speeds of up to 119 mph (191 kph).
Now then, it’s time for us to cut to the chase, so we’ll have you know this numbers-matching marvel is going on the block equipped with Dunlop Roadmaster TT100 tires, which show 2020 date codes. The classic pearl can be found among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, and it will stay that way until tomorrow (July 7). At the time of this article, you’d need just north of twelve grand to become the top bidder.
