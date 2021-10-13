Numbers Matching 1972 Dodge Demon Shows Up Nimble and Sporty for 340CI Glory

Android Auto and CarPlay Are Slowly But Surely Leaving Cables Behind

Limited production, extreme, widebody, dragstrip-level performance. That would be the modern Demon in a nutshell if there’s Dodge branding attached to it. But half a century ago there was also a Dart twist to it. 22 photos



Thus, in 1971 Dodge welcomed into the Dart lineup a badge-engineered version of the successful Plymouth Duster. This new fastback variant of the Valiant-based model would have received the name “Beaver,” initially. Luckily, the head honchos learned what that meant in CB trucker slang (it’s an



Unfortunately for Dodge, sales of this model variant were behind those of the donor car, so the company had to make attempts to place it as an



All of the efforts didn’t cover for the Demon essentially being a mix between the Plymouth Duster and Dodge Dart, but they do make up a delicious case for classic Mopar aficionados these days. After all, not everyone gets to fool around in Dodge’s limited-edition



So, perhaps this crimson 1972 Dodge Demon still manages to present a case for itself while on the inventory lot of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars. According to the description, we are dealing with a Red-painted example featuring 14-inch wheels and a “solid body.” Well, that’s not exactly encouraging, is it?



Luckily, the hood scoop and the blacked-out treatment along with the decals manage to save the looks, together with the chrome details and the cool dual exhaust with ceramic headers. Inside, the little Mopar features Black upholstery over bucket seats and the odometer reads a casual 77,366 miles (over 124,500 km). Unfortunately, we are dealing with another nasty case of TMU (or “actual mileage cannot be verified”).



The last chance of redemption comes from the 340ci V8 engine, which in turn is a fortunate case of matching numbers. It hooks up to a three-speed 727 automatic transmission and the classic car dealership is asking exactly $33,500 for this little red Demon.



