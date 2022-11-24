No Man's Sky Expeditions Galore Ready for the Holiday Season

Long story short, Hello Games has just confirmed that Expeditions Redux is making a comeback in 2022. One year ago, instead of launching one last expedition to end the year, the studio re-ran the entire year’s lineup of expeditions over a period of around two months.
Starting today, the same thing is happening for those who play expeditions in No Man’s Sky. The redux format is meant to offer players who didn’t have time to play, the chance to finish some of the expeditions that were available in the game throughout the year. And since the holiday season is upon us, fans will have a little more time to play these events that they missed and reap the rewards.
That said, four expeditions will be re-run for the next two months starting on November 24. Here are the expeditions that will be available and the calendar so that you know when to log in:
- Expedition 5 (Exobiology): November 24 – December 8
- Expedition 6 (Blighted): December 8 – December 22
- Expedition 7 (Leviathan): December 22 – December 5
- Expedition 8 (Polestar): January 5 – January 18
Apart from sharing the news about the new expeditions available for the next eight weeks, Hello Studio released a new update (4.07), which includes the Redux editions for the expeditions, as well as a number of stability and gameplay fixes:
- All four expeditions, Exobiology, Blighted, Leviathan and Polestar have been recreated as Redux editions to be played again this year.
- The newly added Redux Expeditions are shorter versions of the main ones, but they offer the same rewards. They have been specifically designed to offer players a chance to get the rewards they might have missed.
- Just like last year, the Redux expeditions will be available during the holiday season on all platforms.
- In addition to their usual rewards, all four Redux expeditions will award players with bonus Quicksilver on all platforms.
- The minimum difficulty settings for community expeditions is now similar to Permadeath mode.
Also, an “Other” filter has been added to the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion’s shop interface, along with additional filtering and ordering alternatives to the list of Expedition rewards found at the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion, which should make it easier to redeem these in whatever order you wish.
full patch notes for all the details. And yes, the update is available today on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
Sadly, no teasers for the next year were released, but the studio did confirm that “plans are well underway for 2023.” Of course, that’s on top of the No Man’s Sky development for macOS and PlayStation VR2, which has already been confirmed to arrive next year. In fact, we already know that the PlayStation VR2 version of No Man’s Sky will be coming as a free update in February 2023, on the same day that the hardware will be launched on the market.