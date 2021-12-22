5 McLaren F1 Is Being Sold For $70K, Something Is Off

Meet the Mid-Engined Zimmer Quicksilver, The Nuttiest Thing on a Fiero Chassis

This particular example can be yours today via We Be Autos of Calverton in Long Island, New York, for Meet the Zimmer Quicksilver. A Pompano Beach, Florida, produced coach-built body and interior on top of the venerable Fiero chassi s and drivetrain. The brand is mostly known for its Golden Spirit neo-classic coupe and roadster. The Golden Spirit was marketed towards folks who wanted that unmistakable antique vehicle aesthetic with contemporary technology for the period.In this way, the Quicksilver is meant to evoke an all too iconic look originating in the Lincoln Continentals of the late 60s through the mid-70s. Compared to these old Contis, the Quicksilver is positively tiny, although it does do a great job of getting every last millimeter out of the diminutive Fiero chassis. Contis from this period sported gargantuan V8 engines to haul their bulk around. The Quicksilver settles for the 2.8-liter V6 engine from high-end Fiero trim levels.Being mid-engined allows for trunks to exist in both the rear and front portions of the vehicle. Opening the hood of this little wonder to find nothing but carpets and empty space is sure unnerving. Rest assured, the car does come with an engine, although it's not the most powerful or reliable. We hope you have some spare oil-dry handy.Even so, it's clear the people who built this car did want to make an American luxury sports car that wasn't a joke compared to European ones. They may have fallen short of that mark, but what a valiant effort it was. The interior is a downside better than the average Fiero, so at least there's that.This particular example can be yours today via We Be Autos of Calverton in Long Island, New York, for $18,495 before taxes and fees. That's a lot for a toy sports car, but it's assuredly the most unique and maybe even the flashiest ride in town.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.