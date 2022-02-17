No Man’s Sky’s Sentinel Update Overhauls Combat System, Adds New Weapons

Hello Games have turn it around and made No Man’s Sky one of the best sci-fi exploration games, but what’s really baffling is that the studio continues to provide players will big, meaningful updates that are completely free.
After delivering several major updates and the game’s first expeditions, Hello Games starts 2022 with yet another important No Man’s Sky update, which, once again, is completely free. The Sentinel update dropping today completely overhauls the combat system to make it more challenging and exciting.
As the name suggests, the update is meant to redesign the main enemies you find in the game, the Sentinels. These typically guard and police the planets that players explore, and while they have been a mysterious element of the game, they weren’t that interesting.
The Sentinel update is meant to correct that by introducing a new set of classes for the Sentinels, such as Heavies, Summoners, Medics, and Exo-Mech. Also, Sentinels will now be able to deploy new weaponry like the flamethrower and make use of protective shields. Not to mention that the folks at Hello Games have added so-called sentinel “nests”, which should offer big rewards for those bold enough to raid them.
Of course, players are getting a massive array of combat improvements too. For example, new weapons have been added to the game, such as the charged energy shotgun, active camo, and a new stun grenade. More importantly, mechs can now be programmed to protect players in combat.
It’s also important to mention that the update not just upgrades the combat system and the enemies you face, but it will also allow players to learn more about the lore of how Sentinels came into being. Rewards offered for completing new sentinel missions include the ability to reprogram and adopt your very own friendly AI drone, as well as the ability to salvage parts to create protection gear. Hello Games also revealed that a new Expedition will be released next week, which will reward players with tons of loot.
Last but not least, the update brings some graphics improvements too. For starters, all Multi-Tool systems have receive a significant visual overhaul, benefiting from new projectiles and beams, muzzle flashes, lighting effects, refraction, new impacts and more. There’s also a new major new story-driven mission that players can take on.
