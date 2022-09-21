Nissan Issues Recall Over Power Steering Assist Loss

Back in December 2021, the safety boffins at Nissan started investigating a field incident alleging the sudden loss of EPS assist on Versa. Similar to a different incident that involved a Mexico-spec Kicks, this problem was investigated together with the supplier of the steering column assembly.
What supplier? The document attached below does not mention. The Japanese automaker then launched a dealer action to collect parts for analysis. In parallel, Nissan decided to investigate “the effect of EPS loss on steering effort.” Somewhat unnecessary given that losing power steering assistance when driving at speed or while cornering increases the risk of a crash, regardless of make and model.
The initial examination of seven collected parts pointed to a potential issue with the torque sensor. The unnamed supplier then confirmed poor weld penetration at the terminal within the torque sensor that may have led to a disconnection of the terminal welds. Nissan promptly initiated a pre-delivery inspection of in-transit vehicles and within dealer inventory to check for suspect torque sensors.
Better late than… well… never, the Japanese automaker decided to conduct a safety recall to inspect potentially affected vehicles and to replace the steering column if a suspect lot code is identified on the torque sensor. Dealers have already been informed of the callback, but owners will have to wait until November 9th for their notices to be mailed.
The report attached below curiously states “not reported” where Nissan should have explained how the remedy component differs from the recalled component. Adding insult to injury, Nissan does not explain how the recall condition was corrected in production. A grand total of 20,040 vehicles are called back, of which one percent are believed to require replacement steering column assemblies.
The vehicles in question are split between the 2021 model year Versa and 2021 model year Kicks. Their build dates range from July 19th, 2021 through September 27th, 2021.
